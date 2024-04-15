ANCHORAGE, Ala., April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, concludes his participation in the Arctic Encounter Symposium with appreciation of those who contributed to the important discussions that took place during the event.

This annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska, gathers more than 1,000 participants–including Indigenous leaders, scientists, government officials, and business executives–from over 25 countries. It provides opportunity to reinforce ties between Canada, the United States, and other circumpolar countries.

During the three-day conference, the Minister had many positive and productive interactions. The Minister engaged with Keizo Takewaka, Ambassador for International Economic Affairs and Arctic Affairs (Japan), Mads Qvist Frederiksen, Executive Director of the Arctic Economic Council (Norway), Petteri Vuorimäki, Ambassador of Arctic Affairs, Senior Arctic Official, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Finland), and Senator Lisa Murkowski, United States Senate, Alaska (United States).

Minister Vandal took part in a panel discussion about exploring pathways for increasing Arctic collaboration, where he exchanged views with high-profile speakers from Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and the United States. He also participated in a panel discussion around mobilizing likeminded nations to address threats in the Arctic. Lastly, the Minister travelled to the northernmost town in Alaska, Utqiagvik, to meet local community leaders and visit important institutions, such as the Ilisagvik College, the Heritage Center and the Barrow Arctic Research Center.

As the lead federal department for the North, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has direct responsibility for the political and economic development of the North and plays an important role in the promotion of circumpolar cooperation amongst Arctic Nations. Events like the Arctic Encounter Symposium permit the free and frank exchange of information, across regions of both geography and expertise.

"At a time when the Arctic is an increasingly complicated geopolitical environment, I am proud to have taken part in the Arctic Encounter Symposium's important discussions. Canada co-developed its long-term vision for the North and the Arctic, the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, collaboratively with Indigenous representatives and six territorial and provincial governments. These kinds of positive dialogues are consistent with Canada's commitment, along with circumpolar allies, to maintain the Arctic as a region of peace and stability."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

CIRNAC works with Global Affairs Canada to lead Canada's efforts to support and advance Indigenous and northern perspectives in the Canadian and circumpolar Arctic.

efforts to support and advance Indigenous and northern perspectives in the Canadian and circumpolar Arctic. Launched in 2019 and developed with Indigenous representatives and six territorial and provincial governments, Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework is a long-term vision for the Arctic and the North to reflect the priorities and perspectives of Arctic and northern people.

Arctic and Northern Policy Framework is a long-term vision for the Arctic and the North to reflect the priorities and perspectives of Arctic and northern people. Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions to climate change, housing and food security in northern communities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis is central to advancing the reconciliation journey and self-determination.

