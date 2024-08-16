YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The North and the Arctic are bearing the brunt of the effects of climate change. Building resiliency in Indigenous and northern communities through climate monitoring will help keep them safe and healthy and help avoid some of the steep and rising costs associated with extreme weather.

North Slave Métis community member Darryl Bohnet, alongside North Slave Métis Alliance staff members, Jess Smart and Orna Phelan, collecting water samples at Prelude Lake during the final round of summer sampling in 2023. (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada) North Slave Métis Alliance staff members, Alan Alex and Jess Smart, with North Slave Métis Alliance member and Vice President, Alan Harman Jr., and Mason Dominico (from Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation), set up a weather station at Old Fort Rae, amidst -35°C weather, in February 2023. (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, announced funding to help communities in the Northwest Territories monitor the effects of climate change. The North Slave Métis Alliance is receiving $186,000 in federal funding over three years for its Guardianship program and community-based climate and wildlife monitoring work. The Guardianship program aims to connect community members to the land while gathering and documenting important information about the overall health of the ecosystem in their Traditional Territory.

Weaving together Indigenous Knowledge with science, Guardians monitor and record wildlife observations, road and snow conditions, weather conditions, and harvesting activities with a focus on barren-ground caribou and wood bison. The project also supported youth to participate in a land-based learning program.

"Indigenous and northern communities are on the frontlines of climate change as the effects are having real impacts on their livelihoods, infrastructure, cultures, and way of life. By taking action to adapt to a changing climate, we can build resilient northern communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come. The choices and adaptation actions we take today will help decide the future of our communities, our livelihoods, our environment, and our economy."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"In partnership with Indigenous communities, we're taking necessary action to fight climate change and build a healthy, sustainable future for Indigenous communities across the Northwest Territories. This program helps advance the self-determination of Indigenous Peoples by working toward Indigenous-led solutions to the impacts of climate change in the North and showing what reconciliation looks like in action."

Michael V. McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"The work done by the Guardianship Program not only empowers our members to safeguard the land but also strengthens the protection of our cultural and ecological values, which are becoming ever more critical in our changing world. The data collected by our Guardians will facilitate and enhance the integration of Traditional Knowledge into decision-making processes and foster deeper cultural engagement and expression for our Métis community."

Marc Whitford, President

North Slave Métis Alliance

Through the Indigenous Community-Based Climate Monitoring Program, the North Slave Métis Alliance is receiving $186,000 over three years to support its Guardianship program. This builds on their previously funded monitoring work ( $106,000 from 2021–2023).

over three years to support its Guardianship program. This builds on their previously funded monitoring work ( from 2021–2023). The Indigenous Community-Based Climate Monitoring Program provides funding to support the development and implementation of community-based climate monitoring projects. Using both Indigenous Knowledge and Western science, these projects provide the necessary data to inform community adaptation actions and can be used to help address climate data gaps within Canada .

. To date, the Indigenous Community-Based Climate Monitoring Program has supported a total of 227 projects across Canada with an investment of more than $45 million .

with an investment of more than . To help all aspects of society better work together, the Government of Canada developed a National Adaptation Strategy with governments, Indigenous partners, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, adaptation experts, and youth. The National Adaptation Strategy lays out an inclusive vision for Canada in a changing climate and how to get there.

developed a National Adaptation Strategy with governments, Indigenous partners, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, adaptation experts, and youth. The National Adaptation Strategy lays out an inclusive vision for in a changing climate and how to get there. Canada recognizes that Indigenous climate leadership must be a cornerstone of our domestic response to climate change. This is why Budget 2022 invested $29.6 million for Canada to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to advance an Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda and distinctions-based strategies that ensure Indigenous Peoples have the resources and authorities necessary to advance self-determined climate action.

recognizes that Indigenous climate leadership must be a cornerstone of our domestic response to climate change. This is why Budget 2022 invested for to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to advance an Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda and distinctions-based strategies that ensure Indigenous Peoples have the resources and authorities necessary to advance self-determined climate action. By advancing an Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda, Canada is implementing Action 46 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan while taking necessary action to fight climate change, create economic prosperity, and build a strong, healthy, sustainable future for Indigenous communities across Canada .

