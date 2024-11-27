NAHANNI BUTTE, NT, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Food insecurity remains a top issue in Northern communities, including access to fresh produce. To support a vibrant food sector in northern economies, it is critical to invest in local solutions that improve community wellbeing and support self-reliance.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is contributing up to $696,000 to the Naha Dehe Development Corporation (NDDC) to upgrade food infrastructure in Nahanni Butte. Through this two-year project, NDDC will purchase a refrigerated truck, allowing the Nahanni Butte General Store to transport larger and less frequent shipments of fresh produce for residents in the community. NDDC will also invest in a food truck, serving as a restaurant-on-wheels to meet the needs of community members and tourists.

Through this investment, the Government of Canada is helping Nahanni Butte enhance its food sector capacity and sustainability.

"Food security remains a critical issue across the North, particularly in rural and remote communities. Investing in efficient and effective solutions in the food sector is key to promoting community health and wellbeing, and a resilient northern economy. By funding infrastructure upgrades in communities like Nahanni Butte, our government is supporting locally driven, northern solutions."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Northern communities need northern solutions. Addressing food security in remote NWT communities requires targeted investments in infrastructure and transportation systems. By prioritizing initiatives like this, our government is supporting the health and wellbeing of residents while strengthening our territorial economy."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"This funding from CanNor will enable us to attend to the need of sourcing and distribution of food supplies, especially fresh produce and the need of having a restaurant in the community. Nahanni Butte is a remote northern community which remains isolated for 2.5 months a year. Without a bridge or all-season access, our members rely heavily on the local General Store for getting their food supplies. Investment into the refrigerated truck will help us to get food supplies properly delivered to the community while being economical. The purchase of a food truck will act as a restaurant-on-wheels, being the first full-fledged food-joint in the community to cater to the needs of the residents, workers, and tourists alike, helping us in our local events, festivals, and gatherings, fostering a sense of community while also contributing to the local economic development. We are immensely grateful for the support from CanNor on these tactically important endeavours."

- Chief Steve Vital, Director at Naha Dehe Development Corporation

CanNor is contributing up to $696,000 over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. The Naha Dehe Development Corporation will contribute $174,000 to the project for a total of $870,000 .

over two years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. The Naha Dehe Development Corporation will contribute to the project for a total of . IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. The Naha Dehe Development Corporation is the Nahanni Butte Dene Band's economic development arm.

