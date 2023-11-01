Organization will use funding to renovate its new building and explore new opportunities to support animal rescue in Nunavut

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

The protection and treatment of animals keeps communities safe and our pets and other animals healthy. The Iqaluit Humane Society (IHS) is responsible for important services as an animal rescue organization across Nunavut, including free veterinary services to low-income families and to communities with no veterinary access. To meet growing demand, the organization must expand and find new innovative pathways for revenue that can support its work.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of $200,000 to improve and expand the Iqaluit Humane Society's operations. The society will use this funding to repair and upgrade its main building, build three new porches and provide gravel and fencing to its lot. Completion of this project will allow the Iqaluit Humane Society to resume its animal rescue operations. The society will also develop a public storefront with a view to generate revenue supporting ongoing operational stability.

The project is also expected to create new full-time and part-time employment opportunities once completed. By investing in this important work, the Government of Canada remains committed to the development of infrastructure Nunavummiut use every day and supporting organizations that seize new opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

"The Iqaluit Humane Society provides important services to Nunavummiut and the animals they rely on and care about. This investment by CanNor shows our commitment to working with Northern and Indigenous organizations on initiatives that can improve services in their respective communities. This support gives groups like the Iqaluit Humane Society the leverage they need to act on unique opportunities for innovation and growth."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Our animal rescue and vet clinic work across Nunavut is in high demand. We see the positive impact we make daily in the lives of animals and Nunavummiut. Support from Government is essential to our expansion plans and being able to provide a wide variety of services. We are excited for the future with our new building and all of these improvements help us move forward."

- Janelle Kennedy, President of the Iqaluit Humane Society

The Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. CanNor is contributing $200,000 to this project over two years, with the Iqaluit Humane Society adding $87,781 . The total funding for this initiative is $287,781 .

