YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes for Indigenous Peoples and to ensuring a strong future for their communities and children.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, announced historic new investments of $34 million over seven years from Budget 2022 that will be distributed to four Métis communities in the Northwest Territories to help respond to urgent housing needs. Specifically, Budget 2022 investments will be allocated as follows:

$20 million to the Northwest Territories Métis Nation

to the Northwest Territories Métis Nation $7 million to the North Slave Métis Alliance

to the North Slave Métis Alliance $3.5 million to the Fort Simpson Métis Council

to the Fort Simpson Métis Council $3.5 million to the Fort Providence Métis Council

Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is investing $4.3 billion over seven years, starting in 2022–2023, to improve and expand Indigenous housing in Canada, including $190 million to Métis. This builds on the $8 million in critical infrastructure and housing for Northwest Territories Métis communities from Budget 2021.

Through Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, Canada is working with Indigenous, territorial and provincial partners to identify immediate and long-term priorities for the North, including the urgent need to address housing gaps in northern and Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"A home is more than just a structure. It's a place of refuge—of safety—where we gather with friends and family, share a meal, or simply escape the elements. Access to safe, quality, and affordable housing for families builds strong, healthy communities, and our government has been working together with Métis partners to determine how to better respond to their housing needs. This investment is a positive step towards closing the housing gap for Métis in the Northwest Territories, that meets their needs. We are committed to working closely with Métis governments and institutions, provinces and territories, and local governments on innovative, community-led solutions to address housing supply now and in the years to come."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for CanNor, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan

"Across the Northwest Territories, improving access to housing is a top priority, especially in Indigenous communities. Today's announcement of targeted funds for Métis in the Northwest Territories shows the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to responding to housing needs as determined by Indigenous partners for their communities."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"This funding is truly a milestone initiative by the Government of Canada in recognition of the Northwest Territory Métis Nation's status as a self-government body. As a self-governing body, the NWTMN will be making every effort to engage the membership and design programs that truly reflect Métis values and strengthens our distinctiveness as Indigenous Métis of the Northwest Territories."

Garry Bailey, President

Northwest Territory Métis Nation

"This long-term funding for housing comes as very welcome news to our North Slave Métis Alliance membership. This fund for affordable housing for our community of Métis will encourage them to continue to make their homes in the north and not be driven south due to higher costs of living North of Sixty. I would like to thank Minister Vandal and our hard-working MP, Michael McLeod for this funding assistance."

Mark Whitford, Vice President

North Slave Métis Alliance

"As a Métis organization that has succeeded in the community capacity to be strong and resilient, we take pride in providing a continued service to our members. With the influx of these housing dollars it will be a huge gratification to our members to be able to assist with their housing needs. We look forward to providing quality benefits to our members and we look forward to working with CIRNAC in the next few years."

Darlene Sibbeston

Fort Simpson Metis Local #52

"Today's housing funding allocation to the Fort Providence Métis Council couldn't have come at a better time, as our Fort Providence Métis members' housing are aging, and in need of repairs. This is also an opportunity to make our homes more energy efficient as we are now living with climate change. With these upcoming repairs and modifications to their homes, our members can comfortably stay in the community. I would like to thank the Government of Canada, and our MP Michael McLeod for this housing funding support which will be greatly appreciated by our Métis membership."

Clifford McLeod, President

Fort Providence Métis Council

Quick facts

Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes $4.3 billion over seven years, starting in 2022–2023, to accelerate work in closing Indigenous housing gaps, as follows:

to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes over seven years, starting in 2022–2023, to accelerate work in closing Indigenous housing gaps, as follows: $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

$565 million over five years to support housing in First Nations Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holders communities

over five years to support housing in First Nations Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holders communities

$845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

$190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities, including $35 million to four Métis groups in the Northwest Territories

over seven years for housing in Métis communities, including to four Métis groups in the

$300 million over five years, starting in 2022–2023, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

