OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Innu First Nations of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Essipit, and Nutashkuan — Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada works with Indigenous partners to promote self-determination through collaborative relationships and jointly developed agreements. These agreements recognize the inherent right of Indigenous peoples over their governance, laws, culture, and lands.

Today, the Chiefs Gilbert Dominique, Martin Dufour and Réal Tettaut of the Innu First Nations of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Essipit and Nutashkuan and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, emphasized that the signing of this protocol marks a renewed commitment to a Nation-to-Nation relationship based on recognition of rights, respect, and collaboration.

Rooted in the principles of self-determination and sustainable development, this protocol establishes a formal framework for consultations between Canada and these Innu Nations. It specifies how discussions will take place when projects or decisions could have an impact on their Indigenous or Treaty rights.

This framework ensures a clearer process for these Innu First Nations to be consulted on federal decisions that affect them, including environmental stewardship. It is part of the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, reinforcing Canada's commitment to reconciliation.

By establishing a structured and respectful dialogue, this protocol will enable First Nations to make decisions adapted to their realities, while ensuring a sustainable balance with the natural resources of Nitassinan.

Quotes

"Through its scope, the consultation protocol acknowledges the territories claimed by the Pekuakamiulnuatsh and Innu of Essipit First Nations, called their respective Nitassinan, as well as their shared Nitassinan, known as the Southwest Area—an ancestral territory that the Innu occupied at the time of European contact and continue to occupy today.

The application of the protocol to the shared Nitassinan is an essential element for our two First Nations. We would like to acknowledge the work of our negotiation teams, including that of Nutashkuan, who worked towards its conclusion while maintaining a strong and respectful position based on the recognition of rights."

Chief Gilbert Dominique

Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation

and

Chief Martin Dufour

Innu First Nation of Essipit

"The consultation and accommodation protocol we have just signed will help strengthen the relationship between our First Nation of Nutashkuan and the departments and agencies of the Canadian government. This protocol applies not only to our Nitassinan, our ancestral territory in Quebec, but also to the one in Labrador.

Furthermore, we hope that this protocol will gradually enhance our capacity to assess the impacts—whatever they may be—of federal measures on our living environment."

Chief Réal Tettaut

Nutashkuan Innu First Nation

"This protocol marks a historic step; towards defining the preferred process for federal consultations and engagements with the Innu First Nations of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Essipit, and Nutashkuan. By respecting their rights and advancing their self-determined governance approach, we are taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation. This collaborative framework will contribute to the prosperity and development of these communities, and will also benefit the country as a whole."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

Quick facts

The Innu First Nations of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Essipit and Nutashkuan, with a total population of over 14,449 members, are collaborating on a consultation protocol agreement to strengthen self-determination processes for participation in federal decisions that may affect their rights.

The consultation protocol agreement aims to ensure that the Government of Canada recognizes and respects First Nations' rights while establishing mechanisms for them to exercise self-determination over their collective future.

recognizes and respects First Nations' rights while establishing mechanisms for them to exercise self-determination over their collective future. This Protocol does not constitute a treaty or land claims agreement within the meaning of sections 25 or 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, nor does it confirm, recognize, abrogate or derogate from the rights of the Innu First Nations of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Essipit and Nutashkuan.

