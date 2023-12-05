CanNor funding of over $88,000 to the Yukon NGO Hub Society will help strengthen the capacity of the Yukon's non-profit sector

WHITEHORSE, YK, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Yukon is home to approximately six hundred non-profit organizations that deliver a wide variety of essential programs and services across the territory. The sector is a significant contributor to the economy and the social wellness of all Yukoners.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $88,736 towards a project by the Yukon NGO Hub Society. This investment supports the development and delivery of a suite of governance and management training tools, advice, guidance and mentoring supports for Yukon non-government organizations (NGOs) executive directors and board members to grow and expand their operations.

This project will help strengthen the capacity of the Yukon's non-profit sector across the territory, improving programming, delivery and advocacy for the communities they serve.

"Non-profit organizations are a crucial component of the Canadian economy. They provide essential goods and services, improve the functioning of other economic sectors, and enhance socio-economic well-being. By increasing the capacity of Yukon's non-profit sector to govern responsibly and effectively, the Yukon NGO Society is greatly enhancing the ability of NGOs to deliver programs and services for Yukoners."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The non-profit sector provides important services to Yukoners in Whitehorse and throughout the entire territory. They are at the heart of our communities addressing key issues and helping all of us thrive, while also creating jobs and contributing to the economy. A rising tide lifts all boats: this investment helps strengthen the non-profit sector, which in turn, supports a wide array of Yukoners."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Yukon NGO Hub Society acknowledges the need for increased training and development support for executive directors and board members within our communities. We plan to create training videos and develop mentoring support. We will have a committee of non-profit organizations to help us. This project is an additional resource for NGOs to enhance their capacity building."

- Sue Edelman, President, on behalf of the Yukon NGO Board Society

The Yukon NGO Hub Society is an umbrella organization that provides services to approximately six hundred Yukon non-profits by helping build greater collaboration between the individual organizations and their boards/staff members, strengthen the non-profit sector through collective advocacy, and improve access to resources and training.

This project by the Yukon NGO Hub Society aims to strengthen the capacity of the Yukon's non-profit sector in both Whitehorse and the communities. Training and support for the sector will be delivered online via a newly developed portal-based website and in-person through one-on-one training sessions.

non-profit sector in both and the communities. Training and support for the sector will be delivered online via a newly developed portal-based website and in-person through one-on-one training sessions. CanNor funds will support the research and development of scripts for training videos and downloadable materials, the recording and production of videos, and the development of processes and policies to support NGO access to training.

The Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

