CanNor funding of $235,000 to the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre will help with food security in the community through the expansion of the facility

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Northerners know best about what it takes to combat food insecurity, and the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to improve accessibility and affordability of food in Northern communities. The most innovative solutions are often found in the community and municipal organizations that deal with these issues everyday, know their clientele, and leverage local knowledge and resources.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced the Government of Canada is investing $235,000 towards a two-year project by Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre (QCFC). This investment will support the centre in building renovations and equipment purchases to transform an existing space in its facility to become a bulk food and dry goods store available to all Iqaluit residents.

This new space will include food options that can be purchased on a "pay what you can" scale to support food insecure individuals in Iqaluit. It will also support QCFC's existing food programs and will improve access to good, nutritious food for all residents.

By working together with all levels of government to support innovative and tailored solutions that benefit communities, the Government of Canada is continuing its commitment to addressing food insecurity across the North.

Quotes

"The Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre has been doing excellent work with their programs providing access to affordable and healthy food that benefits those in need in Iqaluit. The Government of Canada is continuing its support of the Centre and all the work they do for their community with this latest investment."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Last fall we were pleased to announce our support for the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre (QCFC) as part of Citi Foundation's 2023 Global Innovation Challenge, a $50 million USD effort to improve food security around the world. QCFC is making critically important inroads, and we applaud the Government of Canada for joining us in helping this organization expand its capacity."

- John Hastings, CEO, Citibank Canada "

"Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre is thrilled to open a new affordable bulk and country food store in Iqaluit. This initiative aims to expand access to nutritious food choices for all Iqalungmiut, regardless of their income levels. Building on the successes of QCFC's pay-what-you-can produce and country food boxes, we are excited to offer this new service as it reinforces our commitment to creating a more equitable food system in Iqaluit."

- Rachel Blais, Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre

Quick Facts

The Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program supports community economic growth through investments in small-scale infrastructure to allow communities and businesses to extend services and by supporting the early stages of large-scale infrastructure projects.

CanNor is contributing $235,000 towards the QCFC project with the Citi Foundation contributing $670,000 . QCFC is providing $100,000 and the Department of Culture and Heritage with the Government of Nunavut contributing $25,000 . Total funding over two years for the renovations and expansion of the centre is $1,030,000 .

towards the QCFC project with the Citi Foundation contributing . QCFC is providing and the Department of Culture and Heritage with the Government of contributing . Total funding over two years for the renovations and expansion of the centre is . The Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre is attending the GLOBE Forum conference in Vancouver , February 13-15, 2024 as a participant in the Northern Food Innovation Challenge. They will be presenting on how innovative projects are contributing to the growth and development of Northern food systems.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)[email protected]; Shawna Van Esch, Citi Foundation, [email protected]