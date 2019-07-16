Minister Tassi and Minister Petitpas Taylor announce the appointment of two new National Seniors Council members, Dr. Kevin McCormick and Omar A. Saad

GATINEAU, QC, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Seniors are an important part of our social fabric and contribute to the rich diversity of Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to seeking expert advice on seniors' issues so that Canadians can retire with dignity and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced the appointment of two new members to the National Seniors Council:

Dr. Kevin McCormick , President and Vice-Chancellor of Huntington University; and

, President and Vice-Chancellor of Huntington University; and Mr. Omar A. Saad , National Director of Operations, Remedy'sRx Specialty Pharmacy.

Appointed by the Governor in Council, Dr. McCormick and Mr. Saad will join the National Seniors Council, an advisory body providing recommendations to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors.

The National Seniors Council plays a key role in consulting with Canadians—commissioning research, convening expert panels, roundtables and consultative meetings—and preparing advice to the Government on seniors-related issues.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Kevin McCormick and Mr. Omar A. Saad to the National Seniors Council. Their expertise will be a welcome contribution to the Council and the important work it does to help us design policies, programs and services to improve the health and well-being of Canadian seniors."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors

"The National Seniors Council listens to Canadians, taking into account the unique perspectives of seniors, their families and the organizations that represent them, along with experts and stakeholders. It shares what was heard with the Government of Canada, so we can continue to develop programs and policies that meet the evolving needs of Canadian seniors."

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest growing demographic group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. Since 2007, the National Seniors Council has examined issues related to the social inclusion of seniors, labour participation of older Canadians, low income among seniors, positive and active aging, volunteerism and elder abuse.

