Minister Sudds provides an update on Canada's progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world. Addressing today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges, including poverty, inequality and climate change, is at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Canada strongly supports the United Nations 2030 Agenda and is working with national and international partners to enable and accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

With just six years left in the 2030 Agenda, reporting on Canada's progress is more important than ever. From civil society organizations establishing affordable housing units to businesses transforming their operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, every Canadian benefits and plays a role in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

Today, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, provided virtual remarks at the Social Finance Forum, celebrating the first year of implementation of the Social Finance Fund and the valuable work being undertaken in the social finance ecosystem. Social Innovation and Social Finance plays an important role in helping advance the Sustainable Development Goals by supporting social purpose organizations and their efforts to tackle socio-economic and environmental challenges. During her remarks, the minister also launched Taking Action Together: Canada's 2024 Annual Report on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. The 2024 Annual Report showcases Canada's progress domestically and internationally toward advancing the goals in anticipation of the upcoming United Nations High-Level Political Forum in July.

Minister Sudds highlighted key progress from the report, such as Canada's continued engagement with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners and stakeholders on the development of the National School Food Program, which aims to provide 400,000 more kids healthy meals at school. Additionally, she spoke about the ongoing implementation of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners that is helping ease financial strains on low-income families and individuals. On the international front, she highlighted Canada's efforts to advance the goals, including implementing international assistance programming around the world in partnership with 185 Canadian organizations, as guided by Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy.

Canada's 2024 Annual Report incorporates diverse perspectives from organizations and individuals such as provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous Peoples, youth, civil society organizations and key stakeholders. Together, we are creating a more equitable future.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/agenda-2030/2024-annual-report-sdg.html

Quotes

"A better tomorrow requires effort, ambition and dedication from those who want to create it. Our government has made it clear that we're serious about addressing the most pressing challenges of our time and meeting our sustainable development goals, at home and abroad. As we enter the second half of the 2030 Agenda, we will continue to build on the progress made, and work together to shape a world where no one goes hungry, no one feels unsafe and no one is left behind."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

"Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy is breaking intergenerational cycles of poverty while promoting inclusive economic growth worldwide. At the same time that our government is advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in Canada, we are also championing gender equality, human rights and climate resiliency to make the world a better place."

– Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen

Quick facts

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all other 192 United Nations Member States in 2015. The 2030 agenda consists of 17 goals and 169 targets to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

commitment to regularly and transparently report to Canadians on progress in advancing the SDGs. The Annual Report focuses on the five goals that will be reviewed at the 2024 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development: No Poverty (SDG 1), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Climate Action (SDG 13), Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17). Canada has been reporting on progress in advancing the SDGs since 2022. The first annual report, Taking Action Together – Canada's 2021 Annual Report on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, was followed by a Voluntary National Review which was presented at the High-Level Political Forum in 2023.

Associated links

