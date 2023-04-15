The Government of Canada provides support to facilitate access to community sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in organized sport

BRAMPTON, ON, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

A priority of the Government of Canada is to remove barriers to sport among under-represented populations to increase their participation.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, highlighted $175,000 in financial support for community sport activities to 25 local organizations in Brampton. The funding is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

Minister St-Onge made the announcement during a visit with Brams United Girls Soccer Club, one of the community organizations receiving funding from ParticipACTION. The Minister heard about the tremendous work the non-profit organization does to empower girls through the sport of soccer, helping them build self-confidence in a positive environment while providing a place to make friends, stay active and have fun.

The sport activities organized by the funded groups working at the community level—ranging from athletics and volleyball to Special Olympics and cricket—will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

"Support for community sport reinforces the Government of Canada's commitment to building stronger and healthier communities. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. It should be accessible to all. Everyone deserves the opportunity to take part in sport and physical activity."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Sport, physical activity and recreation are catalysts to a healthier lifestyle, happier people and better-connected communities. Opportunities to play, move and learn new activities should be available for absolutely everyone. We are committed to supporting initiatives that will help us realize our goal of a more inclusive sport system that benefits all Canadians."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the many benefits of physical activity so they can live a healthy life. The Community Sport for All Initiative is a vital investment that will help overcome barriers in physical activity and sport participation through inclusive, community-centred programming."

—Elio Antunes, President and CEO, ParticipACTION

"The Community Sport for All Initiative is helping community organizations, like ours, provide opportunities for youth to participate and stay active in an environment that is safe, welcoming, and inclusive. We are grateful for this funding, which helps our club continue to provide equitable soccer and physical literacy programs in Brampton."

—Cathy Senior, Club President, Brams United Soccer Club

This investment will help community organizations facilitate access to organized sports activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sports.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers, and persons with disabilities. The projects will be guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

Budget 2023 proposes providing $10 million over two years, starting in 2023–24, to ParticipACTION's Let's Get Moving Initiative, which will continue supporting national programming that aims to increase daily physical activity among Canadians. Supporting people in being more active has significant benefits for their physical and mental health, as well as for our communities, the environment, and the economy. However, in 2018–19, less than half of adults, children, and youth met the minimum national physical activity guidelines.

List of projects in Brampton funded through the Community Sport for All Initiative*

Athletics Canada

Athletics Canada has allocated $4,000 of its total CSAI funding to support one community organization in Brampton:

Cruisers Sports

Canadian Kenyan Association

The Canadian Kenyan Association has allocated $55,000 of its total CSAI funding to support three community organizations in Brampton:

Heart Lake Run Brampton Racers Association Karibu Sports Club

Canadian Parks and Recreation Association

The Canadian Parks and Recreation Association has allocated $20,000 of its total CSAI funding to support one community organization in Brampton:

Boys Lead Network

Canadian Women & Sport

Canadian Women & Sport has allocated $5,000 of its total CSAI funding to support one community organization in Brampton:

Brampton Ontario Speed Skating Club (BOSS)

Field Hockey Canada

Field Hockey Canada has allocated $7,500 of its total CSAI funding to support one community organization in Brampton:

Canadian Field Hockey and Cultural Club

Kidsport

Kidsport has allocated $6,250 of its total CSAI funding to support 9 community organizations in Brampton:

All Star Sports Centre Brampton Academy of Martial Arts Brampton Minor Basketball Association Brampton Soccer Club Brampton Warriors Novice Boys Basketball Team Brampton Youth Soccer Club Cheer Fuzion All-Stars Little Dribblers Peel Region Football

ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION has allocated $20,000 of its total CSAI funding to support four community organizations in Brampton:

Brams United Girls Soccer Club Lady Ballers Camp Nepalese Canadian Cricket Club Inc. Peel Region Football

Physical Health Education

Physical Health Education has allocated $13,650 of its total CSAI funding to support four community organizations in Brampton:

Rising Stars Cricket Academy of Excellence / Ray

Lawson PS Peel District School Board Capoeira Males Brampton, Street Safe Self Defense

Training / Bramalea Secondary School Pakmen volleyball, Zor basketball, Wali shah/

Countryside Village Public School Brampton Academy of Martial Arts, SAJE Vital Signs /

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary

Special Olympics Canada

Special Olympics Canada has allocated $43,188 of its total CSAI funding to support one community organization in Brampton:

Brampton Special Olympics

* The list includes planned funding as reported by the national-level organizations as of March 22, 2023. Final community organization recipients may vary.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

