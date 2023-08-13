MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Breaking down barriers, addressing all forms of discrimination, and empowering 2SLGBTQI+ communities help create a stronger, more diverse and inclusive society.

Today, at Montreal Pride, the Honourable Soraya Martinez-Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and the Honourable Pascal St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $1,145,301 to support five non-profit organizations serving 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Quebec.

The Government of Canada's work to advance 2SLGBTQI+ issues is coordinated across all federal departments and agencies, recognizing the interconnectedness of the types of inequities facing communities. To this end, the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, launched in August 2022, aims to advance rights and equality for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) communities in Canada. The Action Plan addresses the substantial and persistent inequities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and communities.

The Action Plan reflects the needs of these communities on the ground and allows the Government to quickly respond to emerging issues. Last June, Minister Ien announced an emergency support of up to $1.5 million to Fierté Canada Pride to help Pride organizations cover the increasing security costs at their events amidst increased hate. The funding will help them to cope with rising security costs and insurance, like additional security resources and training to increase the capacity of volunteers and community members during pride events in Canada.

"With partners like these five organizations, we're able to tackle the intersectional barriers that Indigenous, Black, racialized, and rural or remote 2SLGBTQI+ communities are facing. Our first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan is community-led and we'll continue to work together as we strengthen inclusion and achieve equity for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada and abroad."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Let's applaud AGIR Montréal's initiative to provide an updated care model for LGBTQ+ migrants and refugees. We can also be proud of Fierté Montreal who will produce their first podcast highlighting the stories of 2SLGBTQI+ people living in urban and regional area."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez-Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Federal funding provided today will ensure that the Centre for Gender Advocacy can assist 2SLGBTQI+ people overcome the issues facing them in the sex trade. This support will be more inclusive with newly available tools."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs

"The Government of Canada is proud to support innovative projects that contribute to reaching the full potential of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The Massimadi Foundation, by promoting the participation of young black 2SLGBTQI+ artists in activities such as screenwriting and professional workshops and conferences in the film industry, contributes to combating discrimination while preparing the next generation of diversity in the cultural sector."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier – Sainte-Marie

"Gay and Gray Montreal is an extraordinary organization that supports the specific needs of English-speaking seniors who form part of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities. I have personally seen their creative work and am so pleased that these funds will go towards creating a new peer support network for the English-speaking 2SLGBTQI+ communities of Quebec. Tools, support, knowledge on care and rights, as well as informed and inclusive access to services will be facilitated."

Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Member of Parliament for Mont-Royal

On May 17, 2022 , WAGE launched a call for proposals for community-informed initiatives to address key challenges and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $12.7 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

, the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan: Prioritizes and sustains 2SLGBTQI+ community action



Continues to advance and strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad



Supports Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ resilience and resurgence



Engages everyone in Canada in fostering a more inclusive future

in fostering a more inclusive future

Strengthens 2SLGBTQI+ data and evidence-based policy making



Embeds 2SLGBTQI+ issues in the work of the Government of Canada

