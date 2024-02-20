OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, issued this statement today to mark the third annual International Day for Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families:

"Today, on the third International Day for Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families, Canada joins the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the rest of the world to mourn those lost. This is a solemn day of pain and grief for all those who have lost friends and families in air disasters around the world.

"We offer our sympathies to those who grieve and acknowledge how their lives were forever changed.

"Air tragedies have struck many Canadians. The Government of Canada supports the families and loved ones left behind and is working with international partners to prevent future tragedies.

"Canada leads the Safer Skies Initiative, which aims to increase the safety and security of commercial airlines travelling in, or near, conflict zones. To this end, we co-hosted the third Safer Skies Forum with the Netherlands in June 2023. We are supporting Kenya as they prepare to host the next Safer Skies Forum in 2025. As a result of growing conflicts, Canada continues to actively engage with ICAO and members of the Safer Skies Consultative Committee to develop and deliver regional awareness seminars on conflict zone risk mitigation.

"We are also working with ICAO to improve air accident investigation protocols and enhance the transparency and credibility of these investigations. The objective is to make these protocols more effective in preventing future air disasters and increasing global civil aviation safety.

"Today and every day, we invite all Canadians to join us in remembering victims of air tragedies and their families."

