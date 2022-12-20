GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, today announced the reappointment of Christina Tessier as Director and CEO of the National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium). The reappointment is for a five-year term beginning in June 2023.

Ms. Tessier was first appointed to the position of Director and CEO of Ingenium in 2018. Prior to her appointment, she served as Director General of Ingenium's Canada Science and Technology Museum and Director of Operations at Ingenium's Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

Under Ms. Tessier's leadership, Ingenium has increased its educational outreach to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada, actively promoted careers in STEM for women and girls, achieved the gold rating for accessibility under the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Program, and brought relevant and timely aquaculture programming to Canadians.

Ms. Tessier has worked in the cultural field for close to 20 years at various institutions, including the Portrait Gallery of Canada, Parks Canada and Ottawa's Bytown Museum.

Ms. Tessier is an active member of her community and currently sits on the Board of Governors of Carleton University, the Board of Directors of the Royal Society of Canada and on the University of Ottawa's Institute for Science, Society and Policy Advisory Committee. She has also served on a number of committees and juries for the Canadian Museums Association, the Ontario Museum Association, and the City of Ottawa. She was President of the Council of Heritage Organizations in Ottawa and the founding Chair of the Ottawa Museum Network.

Ms. Tessier is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, with a degree in Classical Studies. She also holds a diploma in Applied Museum Studies from Algonquin College.

This appointment is the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Christina Tessier on her reappointment as Director and CEO of Ingenium! I am confident that her leadership and experience will continue to support this outstanding national institution, and help it achieve its goal of celebrating our country's excellence and showcasing the ingenuity of Canada to the world. If you have not recently visited Ingenium's remarkable three museums, go visit—there is so much to explore!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium), oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Together, the three museums are responsible for preserving Canada's scientific and technological heritage, while also promoting, celebrating, and sharing knowledge of that heritage.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Director is appointed by the Board of Trustees, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

