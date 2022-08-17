Cultural organizations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick will receive a total of $11,242,000 in Creative Export Canada funding

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's cultural industries are some of the best in the world. The Government of Canada is committed to helping them continue to excel in global markets and share Canadian creativity with the world. The Creative Export Canada program supports these industries by helping them meet international demand.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced 29 organizations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick will receive a total of $11,242,000 in Creative Export Canada program funding. In uncertain economic times, these investments will help create Canadian jobs and grow the economy.

The recipients include:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Imagine Create Media (the Gumboot Kids) specializes in creating premium television programs, music, storybooks and digital content for children and adults. Its content is intergenerational and aims to educate and create a better world.

MOLO is a design studio specializing in design, art and architecture. It develops its collections with the goal of providing sustainable alternatives to traditional building materials, while allowing the space to be adapted to various uses over time.

Omnifilm Entertainment Ltd. is an independent audiovisual, music and publishing company with more than 40 years of experience in development, production, post-production and distribution of content for both broadcast and digital platforms.

The ALLELES Design Studio Inc. specializes in art, architecture, industrial design, artistic product design and fashion design. Its mission is to shift the public perception of people living with disabilities. The company designs and manufactures fashion-forward prosthetic leg covers that combine fashion with function.

ALBERTA

Divineity by Jibs Inc. is a fashion design studio with a passion for serving lower-income women and women who are victims of domestic violence, using African prints with recyclable textiles that are environmentally friendly.

Milo Productions is a company that manages an interactive streaming service aimed at multi-ethnic families. The television programs featured on its streaming platform celebrate morals and integrity and have an educational component.

ONTARIO

Big Viking Games is an independent mobile and social game studio focusing on HTML5 games and unity development. Its mission is to create passionate fans and employees. Its popular Facebook games YoWorld and FishWorld have attracted millions of players worldwide for more than 10 years.

Blue Ant Media operates globally with premium television and free streaming channels around the world, including Love Nature, HauntTV, Homeful, and TotalCrime. It also produces and distributes TV series and documentaries in multiple genres.

Game Hive Corporation is a leading mobile game developer. Its games combine fantasy elements and interactive storytelling in the action, adventure, role-playing, strategy and racing genres.

LyricFind is the world's leader in distributing and monetizing song lyrics on digital platforms. Its mission is to empower and innovate through lyrics.

OEA (Canada) Limited - Ollie's Edible Adventures promotes food wellness and good nutrition in children. It specializes in the creation and distribution of original audiovisual content for children. Its main product is a television series, Ollie: The Boy Who Became What He Ate.

Science North is a not-for-profit organization that provides science learning across Northern Ontario. It operates a science centre and mining technology and earth sciences centre. It also has consulting services, exhibits and media productions that support its development. It aims to be a leader in engaging audiences with entertaining, educational and inclusive science experiences.

Talk is Free Theatre develops, produces and tours immersive, experiential and site-specific theatrical productions. Its shows are associated with an urban market, for a non-urban audience. It produces immersive and experiential projects that are innovative in nature, allowing the audience to participate directly.

Uken Games is a video game developer that focuses on creating free mobile games that connect and engage its users for years. The studio's active games are Story Solitaire – Ava's Manor, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Jeopardy!

Why Not Theatre creates and tours international theatrical productions from diverse cultures. It also makes things better through art, reinvents how stories are told and inspires new ways of thinking about creativity and engagement.

QUEBEC

10th Ave Productions Inc. is a film and television production company specializing in family and children's productions. It aims to develop and produce intellectual properties for distribution in various media.

Akuntsu provides international business development services and facilitates opportunities in the international market for Canadian companies in the entertainment and sports industries, particularly for the performing arts industry and circus artists. Akuntsu is also recognized for its expertise with international digital marketing and branding optimization.

Antenne Créative (HUB Montréal) is a business accelerator for creative industries that connects international buyers and decision makers with Canadian companies to create international opportunities and generate deals for digital creation.

Creos Expert Conseil is a leading agency for touring participatory installations. It also acts as an intermediary between owners, creators of public art and promoters to help increase the international visibility of Canadian installations.

E.D. FILMS is a multidisciplinary animation studio that develops original commercially viable intellectual properties for the international market. It is evolving its animation-driven artistic and technological offerings to create a sustainable business model.

FLIP Fabrique (Créatzirque) is a circus company that makes circus arts accessible by offering quality family productions. It also aims to raise the standards of Quebec circus while maintaining affordable pricing.

The 7 Fingers is a contemporary circus collective with performances combining acrobatics, modern dance, theatre, multimedia and immersive experiences. It promotes the circus arts through the creation, production and distribution of original works.

Les Editions Ad Litteram works in the music industry, specializing in music publishing, artist management, stage production, record production and audiovisual production. The company has branched out into video broadcasting by creating a platform for the promotion and broadcasting of musical events, named Livetoune.

Mazaam Interactive Inc. is a subsidiary of the music production company Les Productions Analekta Inc. which specializes in classical music repertoire in Canada. Mazaam aims to develop and market educational, entertaining and digital solutions for children and families that promote Canadian classical music worldwide. Its three digital applications are Le Génie de la musique, Académie et Mazaam et Mazaam Émotions.

Meta4 Interactive is an international game studio dedicated to creating innovative multiplatform games for home and location-based entertainment. Its local multiplayer virtual reality systems have been sold to family entertainment centres around the world.

Studio Iregular Inc. is a studio specializing in interactive digital media. It creates audiovisual installations focused on interactive and immersive experiences. Its artworks are modular, adaptative and can be easily toured around the world.

Ululab Inc. is an educational video game studio aiming to become a world leader in the conceptual learning of mathematics through a playful approach. Its approach, developed in Quebec with the Université de Québec à Montréal, focuses on concepts and intuitions rather than on memorizing facts.

Zone 3 Inc. is a major television producer, which produces all styles of programming in both official languages, including variety, magazines, documentaries, fiction, youth, short formats and feature films. Its mandate is to promote Canadian audiovisual creations.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Stratégie de promotion des artistes acadiens sur la scène internationale (SPAASI) helps Acadian artists reach new audiences by helping them export their works. It also specializes in setting up professional structures for music, theatre, dance, literature, circus as well as visual and media arts.

Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps Canadian industries reach their international goals and promotes Canadian works abroad. By helping our creative professionals shine internationally, Canadians enjoy significant economic benefits through the creation of jobs and social prosperity.

The Creative Export Canada program supports Canadian organizations for projects that generate export revenues and feature Canadian creative content. Its mission is to increase the visibility of Canadian creative works on the international market and help increase the profitability of exports from Canada's creative industries.

"Canada produces some of the world's best cultural content. Thanks to programs like Creative Export Canada, Canadian creative professionals can get the support they need to expand into international markets and share their amazing projects with the world. By helping fund their projects, we are supporting our economy and our position as a global cultural leader."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

In 2019, Canada exported close to $18.7 billion in creative products, which equals 2.5 percent of Canada's total exports.

Despite the impact of mandatory shutdowns and COVID-19-related restrictions, in 2020 the arts and culture sector created more than 600,550 direct jobs. It also accounted for $55.5 billion in economic activity, which equals 2.7 percent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools and support they need to successfully export their creative content and shine on the world stage.

Since its creation in 2018, 86 creative industry organizations have received a total of $44,134,705 in Creative Export Canada funding.

An additional $1.5 million has been granted to the fourth intake (2021-2022) of the Creative Export Canada program. An additional $6 million has been granted to the fifth intake (2022-2023), the final round of the program.

Canadian Heritage is seeking renewal of the Creative Export Canada program beyond the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The next application deadline is anticipated for the fall or winter of 2022-2023 for projects with expenses incurring between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

