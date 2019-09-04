Minister Rodriguez Announces New Funding for Organizations Through the Creative Export Canada Program Français
Sep 04, 2019, 14:00 ET
More than $8.3 million in funding is being provided to 22 different organizations through the Creative Export Canada Program
OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian creativity is in demand around the globe, and Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program is helping give creators an opportunity to shine on the world stage. Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced new Creative Export Canada funding for 22 different organizations.
The projects, which include those that have received funding under both the first and second intake rounds, will share a total of $8.3 million in funding.
This funding will support these organizations in exporting their artistic projects to international markets, and help generate significant economic benefits at home by creating jobs and fostering social prosperity.
Creative Export Canada is for Canadian organizations ready to export a project that showcases creative content. Its mission is to make Canada's creative industries more profitable.
Quotes
"Canada is full of talented creators whose work is loved throughout the world. The new Creative Export Canada program allows businesses in our creative sector to make a name for themselves and succeed on the global stage. Our government is proud to support their ongoing pursuit of innovation and growth."
— The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
Quick Facts
Recipients receiving funding (in alphabetical order):
Cavalia – Performing Arts
Collectif des créateurs du Canada – Design
Independent Digital Licensing Agency – Music
Les 7 doigts de la main – Performing Arts
Metanuaut – Interactive Digital Media
Normal Studio – Design
Piknik Electronik – Music
Screen Nova Scotia – Film production
Sinking Ship Entertainment Inc. – Film production
Torn Banner Studios Inc. – Video Gaming
Urbania – Publishing
Yowza – Animation
Recipients receiving second year of funding (in alphabetical order):
Apollo Music Store.– Music
Discovery Centre International – Design
Festival Fantasia – Audiovisual
La Boite à livres Éditions Inc. – Publishing
Lyric Find – Music
Moment Factory – Interactive digital media
Peggy Baker Dance Projects – Performing arts
Playmind – Interactive digital media
Quartier des spectacles – Design
Trio Orange – Audiovisual
In 2016, Canada exported $16 billion in creative products, which amounts to 2.5 percent of Canada's total exports.
The arts and culture sector creates more than 650,000 direct jobs and countless spin-off jobs. It also accounts for 2.8 percent of Canada's overall gross domestic product.
Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada funding program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools and mechanisms they need to successfully export their creative content. In this way, the government is helping Canada's creative sector shine on the world stage.
QUEBEC
CAVALIA
The Company
Cavalia Inc. specalizes in creating, producing and touring equestrian arts shows. Its two shows, Cavalia (on tour since 2003) and Odysseo (on tour since 2011), have captivated millions of spectators around the world.
The Project
Set up a permanent residency in Las Vegas through a major 25-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment Group for the mega production Odysseo.
COLLECTIF DES CRÉATEURS DU CANADA (CCC)
The Company
Collective created by a group of renowned Montreal designers (Lambert & Fils, Atelier Zébulon Perron and Claste) to promote projects in art, design and architecture. Its mission is to bring recognition and commercial success to Canadian creators by leveraging the concept of "Made in Canada."
The Project
Promote Canadian design internationally through the exhibition of eight Canadian brands at the 2020 editions of Milan Art Week (miart) and Milan Design Week (Fuorisalone).
THE SEVEN FINGERS
The Company
A contemporary circus collective whose performances combine acrobatics, modern dance, theatre, street elements, multimedia and immersive experiences. The company has staged 20 different shows and artistic collaborations in nearly 50 countries around the world.
The Project
Launch The 7 Fingers in Asia and in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
NORMAL STUDIO
The Company
Creative Montreal studio specializing in visual design and scenography in the performing arts, entertainment and public installations. The company has designed immersive experiences for clients such as Cirque du Soleil, CBC/Radio-Canada, HBO and Ubisoft.
The Project
Build a new website supported by a marketing strategy for the United States, China and Japan.
PIKNIC ÉLECTRONIK
The Company
An arts organization that stages outdoor electronic music events during the summer and winter seasons (Piknic Électronik and Igloofest) in Montreal and internationally.
The Project
Expand the company's reach by establishing Piknic Électronik seasons in France, South America, the United States and Australia.
URBANIA
The Company
A multi-platform production company, creative agency and media outlet, reaching a large audience of young adults.
The Project
Export the media outlet, its content and the business model to create an "Urbania France."
ONTARIO
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL LICENSING AGENCY (IDLA)
The Company
Founded by a group of twenty leading Canadian-owned independent labels, the organization represents more than 50 artist entrepreneurs (which include Susan Aglukark, Paul Brandt, Jully Black and the Dears).
The Project
Drive Canadian music discovery through the creation and promotion of curated playlists, combining Canadian artists with global hits on digital platforms.
SINKING SHIP ENTERTAINMENT INC.
The Company
An award-winning production and distribution company specializing in children's live action computer-generated imagery (CGI) blended content, such as its original programs Dino Dana and Odd Squad.
The Project
Promote and market Dino Dana: The Movie to international theatrical and non-theatrical screens.
TORN BANNER STUDIOS INC.
The Company
An independent video game developer which focuses on fun first and skill-based gameplay. Its first game, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.
The Project
International promotion and distribution of sequel video game, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2, set for release in 2020.
YOWZA
The Company
An animation studio offering classical animation services for clients such as DreamWorks, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal Pictures, and Nickelodeon. The company also produces its own Intellectual Property such as Kiri and Lou, which airs on CBC.
The Project
Utilize its new and innovative Toonlight Hybrid 3D model (which combines 2D & 3D technology) to promote its services and build international relationships as it seeks to develop more of its own intellectual property.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
METANAUT
The Company
A small award-winning virtual reality (VR) studio focused on developing VR applications and games.
The Project
Launch and export its new physics-based VR game, Gadgeteer, to the US and Japan.
NOVA SCOTIA
SCREEN NOVA SCOTIA
The Company
Screen Nova Scotia Industry Association (SNS) is an accredited film commission dedicated to building a strong and sustainable future for the province's production sector.
The Project
A series of interconnected activities designed to increase discoverability and export sales of Nova Scotia content.
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
