Minister Rodriguez Announces New Funding for Organizations Through the Creative Export Canada Program

More than $8.3 million in funding is being provided to 22 different organizations through the Creative Export Canada Program

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian creativity is in demand around the globe, and Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program is helping give creators an opportunity to shine on the world stage. Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced new Creative Export Canada funding for 22 different organizations.

The projects, which include those that have received funding under both the first and second intake rounds, will share a total of $8.3 million in funding.

This funding will support these organizations in exporting their artistic projects to international markets, and help generate significant economic benefits at home by creating jobs and fostering social prosperity.

Creative Export Canada is for Canadian organizations ready to export a project that showcases creative content. Its mission is to make Canada's creative industries more profitable.

"Canada is full of talented creators whose work is loved throughout the world. The new Creative Export Canada program allows businesses in our creative sector to make a name for themselves and succeed on the global stage. Our government is proud to support their ongoing pursuit of innovation and growth."

— The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Recipients receiving funding (in alphabetical order):

Cavalia – Performing Arts

Collectif des créateurs du Canada – Design

Independent Digital Licensing Agency – Music

Les 7 doigts de la main – Performing Arts

Metanuaut – Interactive Digital Media

Normal Studio – Design

Piknik Electronik – Music

Screen Nova Scotia – Film production

Sinking Ship Entertainment Inc. – Film production

Torn Banner Studios Inc. – Video Gaming

Urbania – Publishing

Yowza – Animation

Recipients receiving second year of funding (in alphabetical order):

Apollo Music Store.– Music

Discovery Centre International – Design

Festival Fantasia – Audiovisual

La Boite à livres Éditions Inc. – Publishing

Lyric Find – Music

Moment Factory – Interactive digital media

Peggy Baker Dance Projects – Performing arts

Playmind – Interactive digital media

Quartier des spectacles – Design

Trio Orange – Audiovisual

In 2016, Canada exported $16 billion in creative products, which amounts to 2.5 percent of Canada's total exports.

The arts and culture sector creates more than 650,000 direct jobs and countless spin-off jobs. It also accounts for 2.8 percent of Canada's overall gross domestic product.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada funding program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools and mechanisms they need to successfully export their creative content. In this way, the government is helping Canada's creative sector shine on the world stage.

Backgrounder

QUEBEC

CAVALIA

The Company

Cavalia Inc. specalizes in creating, producing and touring equestrian arts shows. Its two shows, Cavalia (on tour since 2003) and Odysseo (on tour since 2011), have captivated millions of spectators around the world.

The Project

Set up a permanent residency in Las Vegas through a major 25-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment Group for the mega production Odysseo.

COLLECTIF DES CRÉATEURS DU CANADA (CCC)

The Company

Collective created by a group of renowned Montreal designers (Lambert & Fils, Atelier Zébulon Perron and Claste) to promote projects in art, design and architecture. Its mission is to bring recognition and commercial success to Canadian creators by leveraging the concept of "Made in Canada."

The Project

Promote Canadian design internationally through the exhibition of eight Canadian brands at the 2020 editions of Milan Art Week (miart) and Milan Design Week (Fuorisalone).

THE SEVEN FINGERS

The Company

A contemporary circus collective whose performances combine acrobatics, modern dance, theatre, street elements, multimedia and immersive experiences. The company has staged 20 different shows and artistic collaborations in nearly 50 countries around the world.

The Project

Launch The 7 Fingers in Asia and in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

NORMAL STUDIO

The Company

Creative Montreal studio specializing in visual design and scenography in the performing arts, entertainment and public installations. The company has designed immersive experiences for clients such as Cirque du Soleil, CBC/Radio-Canada, HBO and Ubisoft.

The Project

Build a new website supported by a marketing strategy for the United States, China and Japan.

PIKNIC ÉLECTRONIK

The Company

An arts organization that stages outdoor electronic music events during the summer and winter seasons (Piknic Électronik and Igloofest) in Montreal and internationally.

The Project

Expand the company's reach by establishing Piknic Électronik seasons in France, South America, the United States and Australia.

URBANIA

The Company

A multi-platform production company, creative agency and media outlet, reaching a large audience of young adults.

The Project

Export the media outlet, its content and the business model to create an "Urbania France."

ONTARIO



INDEPENDENT DIGITAL LICENSING AGENCY (IDLA)

The Company

Founded by a group of twenty leading Canadian-owned independent labels, the organization represents more than 50 artist entrepreneurs (which include Susan Aglukark, Paul Brandt, Jully Black and the Dears).

The Project

Drive Canadian music discovery through the creation and promotion of curated playlists, combining Canadian artists with global hits on digital platforms.

SINKING SHIP ENTERTAINMENT INC.

The Company

An award-winning production and distribution company specializing in children's live action computer-generated imagery (CGI) blended content, such as its original programs Dino Dana and Odd Squad.

The Project

Promote and market Dino Dana: The Movie to international theatrical and non-theatrical screens.

TORN BANNER STUDIOS INC.

The Company

An independent video game developer which focuses on fun first and skill-based gameplay. Its first game, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

The Project

International promotion and distribution of sequel video game, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2, set for release in 2020.

YOWZA

The Company

An animation studio offering classical animation services for clients such as DreamWorks, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal Pictures, and Nickelodeon. The company also produces its own Intellectual Property such as Kiri and Lou, which airs on CBC.

The Project

Utilize its new and innovative Toonlight Hybrid 3D model (which combines 2D & 3D technology) to promote its services and build international relationships as it seeks to develop more of its own intellectual property.



BRITISH COLUMBIA

METANAUT

The Company

A small award-winning virtual reality (VR) studio focused on developing VR applications and games.

The Project

Launch and export its new physics-based VR game, Gadgeteer, to the US and Japan.

NOVA SCOTIA

SCREEN NOVA SCOTIA

The Company

Screen Nova Scotia Industry Association (SNS) is an accredited film commission dedicated to building a strong and sustainable future for the province's production sector.

The Project

A series of interconnected activities designed to increase discoverability and export sales of Nova Scotia content.

