Minister Rodriguez Announces New Appointments at the National Capital Commission

The appointees will support the NCC's mandate to make Canada's Capital Region a model of urban development

GATINEAU, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today the appointments of three part-time members and the reappointment of one part-time member to the Board of Directors of the National Capital Commission.

Lise Bernier (Quebec)

Ms. Bernier is an experienced executive and consultant in ethics and human resources. She has extensive experience in program management and operations, both in the public service and the private sector. Ms. Bernier holds a graduate diploma in Applied Ethics, a Master of Public Administration and two Bachelors of Art, in Pedagogy and Administration.

Caroline Lajoie (Quebec)

Ms. Lajoie is both an architect and a museologist. She is involved in the analysis, conception and completion of major projects for BISSON associés, an architect and design firm in Québec City where she has worked on, and received awards for, numerous heritage projects. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture as well as a Master of Museology.

Lou Ragagnin (Ontario)

Mr. Ragagnin is the Senior Vice-President of Operations for Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Canada. Prior to his role at CPA Canada, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer for the 100th Grey Cup Festival in 2012. He has also served in many other roles, including Chief Operating Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee from 1998-2003. A certified professional accountant, he also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the York University.

Lisa M. MacDonald (Nova Scotia) – reappointment

Ms. MacDonald has a strong background in governance and more than 20 years of expertise in the banking, economic development and municipal government sectors. Since December 2007, she has been the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of New Brunswick and St. Francis Xavier University.

The NCC is the federal Crown corporation that ensures Canada's Capital Region is a dynamic and inspiring source of pride for all Canadians. In all aspects of its planning activities, the NCC upholds the highest standards of excellence. Its goal is to make Canada's Capital Region a model of urban planning and a place where decisions about the use and development of urban lands are based on environmental sensitivity, sustainability and best practices.

These appointments and reappointment were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are proud of our nation's capital, as it is a symbol of our country's collective history, heritage, culture and natural features. I am confident that today's appointees believe in the National Capital Commission's mandate to build an inspiring capital that is a source of pride for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The National Capital Commission Board of Directors is composed of a Chair and Chief Executive Officer, appointed by the Governor in Council, and 13 other members appointed by the Minister of Canadian Heritage with the approval of the Governor in Council.

The Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments requires a selection process for both full-time and part-time positions.

All opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage portfolio are posted on the Governor-in-Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated links

National Capital Commission

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

