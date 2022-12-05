Caroline Dromaguet has been Interim Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History since December 2020

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Caroline Dromaguet as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History for a five-year term. This Governor in Council appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

Ms. Dromaguet has been serving as Interim Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History since December 2020. A seasoned museum professional, Ms. Dromaguet has over 20 years of experience in numerous aspects of museum work, including museum management, the development and delivery of cultural products, international partnerships and initiatives that strategically position Canada's rich and fascinating history on the world stage. She fosters collaboration, innovative thinking, and leadership among members of Canada's museum community.

Since joining the Canadian Museum of History Corporation in 1998, Ms. Dromaguet has held a number of key leadership positions in diverse areas, including as Manager of Exhibitions and Strategic Initiatives and Director of Exhibitions, Creative Development and Learning, prior to being appointed Acting Director General of the Canadian War Museum in early 2018. As part of her role as Acting Director General, she worked to ensure the inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives in the Museum's projects and to explore new ways of connecting with stakeholders. Ms. Dromaguet has a longstanding dedication to Canada's cultural and heritage industry. In addition to her work with Canada's national history museums, she has previously worked at the Gallery of Canada and has contributed to initiatives with the Canadian Museums Association and the Virtual Museum of Canada.

The Canadian Museum of History, which also operates the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France, is Canada's national museum of human history. Together, these museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the events, experiences, people, and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity.

Quotes

"I would like to congratulate Ms. Dromaguet on her appointment as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History. Her solid knowledge and experience in museum management, as well as her steady leadership over the past two years on an interim basis, will ensure the vision for this institution continues as well as continuity at this major national museum that we all take such pride in. Telling the story of Canada to Canadians and the world is a vital component of our identity."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Director is appointed by the Board of Trustees, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Interested parties can apply online.

