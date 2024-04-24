LYTTON FIRST NATION, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government recently delivered Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation.

Today, the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, visited Lytton First Nation to meet with community leaders to announce $1.3 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund, Budget 2024 housing investments, and highlight $119 million in community rebuilding efforts.

Budget 2024 takes bold action to build more homes :

Budget 2024 plans to accelerate the construction of more homes for Canadians across the country and Indigenous Peoples living both on and off reserve. The most effective way to make home prices more affordable is to increase supply—and quickly. It lays out a strategy to unlock 3.87 million new homes by 2031. New Budget 2024 housing investments and new measures include:

$918 million in Indigenous Housing and Community Infrastructure to narrow housing and infrastructure gaps in Indigenous communities. This is in addition to $5 billion already available for communities in 2024–25. We are taking a distinction-based approach, distributing funds as $426 million for First Nations on reserve, $370 million for Inuit communities, $62 million for Self-Governing and Modern Treaty First Nations, and $60 million for Métis communities.

in Indigenous Housing and Community Infrastructure to narrow housing and infrastructure gaps in Indigenous communities. This is in addition to already available for communities in 2024–25. $400 million top up to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), helping fast track 12,000 new homes in the next three years.

top up to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), helping fast track 12,000 new homes in the next three years. $15 billion in new loans provided through the Apartment Construction Loan Program.

Lytton First Nation receives $1.3 million to accelerate 175 new homes:

Lytton First Nation is a prime example of how community leadership is utilizing the Housing Accelerator Fund to rapidly build more homes for its members.

Today, Lytton First Nation and Minister Hajdu, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, announced $1.3 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund. This funding agreement will fast-track 20 housing units over the next three years and spur the construction of more than 175 homes over the next decade. Within this agreement, community leadership has commitment initiatives, including a program to incentivize building new units on existing properties and developing new fire-resilient, energy-efficient, and accessible housing designs.

Today's announcement supplements the collaborative effort of Lytton First Nation, the Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal Council, Indigenous Services Canada and the Province of British Columbia to recover from the devastating wildfires in 2021 and 2022. As of April 2024, ISC has committed over $119 million in funding for community rebuilding and recovery efforts. This includes:

$43.3 million to replace all 39 on-reserve units lost in the 2021 fire.

to replace all 39 on-reserve units lost in the 2021 fire. $56.7 million for interim housing, interim community buildings, evacuee support, recovery staffing, renovations to 11 homes, and debris removal.

for interim housing, interim community buildings, evacuee support, recovery staffing, renovations to 11 homes, and debris removal. $17.6 million to 28 additional homes for Nlaka'pamux members who were living in the Village of Lytton at the time of the 2021 fire and wish to return to Lytton First Nation.

to 28 additional homes for Nlaka'pamux members who were living in the at the time of the 2021 fire and wish to return to Lytton First Nation. Over $577,000 in Emergency Management Assistance Program funding for the First Nation to establish a pilot project to increase capacity, resources, and fire risks preparedness.

Quote

"Our government first came into office with a vow to strengthen and expand the middle class. We delivered on that pledge by reducing poverty, especially for children and seniors, and creating millions of good jobs for Canadians. Our work isn't done. Budget 2024 renews our focus on unlocking the door to the middle class for millions of younger Canadians. We'll build more housing and help make life cost less. We will drive our economy toward growth that lifts everyone up. That is fairness for every generation."

- The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Over the past few years, Lytton First Nation has been on the front lines of climate change. I am persistently inspired by the Community's leadership and resilience to rebuild after the devastating 2021 and 2022 wildfires. Today's announcement is another step forward to building the community back stronger and ensuring all members have a place to call home."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North

