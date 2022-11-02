Minister of Transport launches the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, claiming the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians and many others with ties to Canada. The Government of Canada stands in solidarity with their families and loved ones who continue to live with a profound sense of loss and suffering. We continue to keep those who were lost in our thoughts and in our hearts.

To honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 air accident, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the creation of the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy.

Developed in consultation with the families of the Canadian victims, the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy will provide financial support for initiatives that honour and preserve the memory of the victims in a visible and meaningful way with long lasting and impactful results related to causes aligned with the diverse interests and passions of the victims.

The Fund is comprised of two components:

1. Scholarships

Canadian and international students who wish to further their post-secondary education in Canada will be able to do so with a scholarship in the name of the Canadian and permanent resident victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy. Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to Canadian and international students who have been accepted into a Canadian post-secondary institution. Scholarships are expected to be in place for the 2023/24 academic year.

Upon selection of the organization(s) that will administer the scholarship component of the Fund, the department will hold engagement sessions between the organization(s) and the families to facilitate introductions and ensure that the families can actively participate throughout the design and delivery of the scholarship program.

2. Commemorative Projects

Funding will also be provided to Canadian not-for-profit organization(s) to support projects that will commemorate the victims. The commemorative projects will contribute to environmental and humanitarian causes and will be a lasting tribute to the efforts and interests of the victims.

These new scholarships and commemorative projects will pay tribute to those who lost their lives and ensure they will never be forgotten.

Quote

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, my thoughts continue to go out to the families, friends and communities affected by the devastating Flight 302 tragedy. I have had the privilege to meet with the families of the victims, learning of their lives and good works. The Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy will be a fitting memorial to lives well-lived."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 provided $5.6 million over five years to Transport Canada for initiatives to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy.

over five years to Transport Canada for initiatives to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy. To honour all victims of air tragedies, the Government of Canada has designated January 8 th of every year as a National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]