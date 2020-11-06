OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Continued vigilance is absolutely necessary to ensure the safe transportation of dangerous goods by rail in colder weather, and to protect both railway workers and those living near Canada's rail corridors.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced that he is issuing a new Ministerial Order under the Rail Safety Act, to further reduce the risk of derailments during cold temperatures, and to improve the efficiency of Canada's winter rail operations.

The new Ministerial Order restricts train speeds based on cold temperature conditions, instead of restricting train speed based on a winter date range as required in the previous Ministerial Order . Railway companies will be required to develop and submit a Winter Operations Plan specific to each subdivision where higher risk key trains operate.

The new Ministerial Order also specifies a number of additional key elements that must be satisfied in order to achieve a greater standard of safety during cold weather conditions, including:

improved track inspection and track maintenance practices;

requirement for further speed restrictions if warranted due to inspection results;

requirement of risk mitigation measures to account for rapid temperature fluctuation;

requirement of the use of new technology to detect a rail break; and

requirement for of approval of the plan by a professional engineer.

This Ministerial Order takes into account that different regions of the country can experience very different temperature ranges on any given day, while also considering the possibility of abnormal temperature fluctuations that may occur outside the November 15 to March 15 period.

The conditions of the new Ministerial Order take immediate effect. However, railway companies that do not develop a Winter Operations Plan specific to each subdivision where higher risk key trains operate will be required to adhere to the original the date-based approach to reducing their speeds during the winter months, which begins on November 15.

Transport Canada's role is to monitor railway companies for compliance with rules, regulations, standards, and Orders made under the Railway Safety Act. If non-compliance or a safety concern is identified, Transport Canada takes appropriate enforcement action which could include Letters of Non-Compliance, Notices, Notices and Orders, Administrative Monetary Penalties and/or prosecution.

Rail safety is the Minister of Transport's top priority, and the Government of Canada is continuously looking for ways to make the country's railway system even safer for Canadians.

Speed limit restrictions for railway companies with a Winter Operations Plan specific to each subdivision where higher risk key trains operate:

Train Type Territory Ambient temperature Maximum speed outside metropolitan areas Maximum speed within metropolitan areas Key Train



50 mph 35 mph Higher Risk Key Trains Signaled >-25 °C 50 mph 30 mph ≤ -25 °C 50 mph 25 mph Non-signaled > -15 °C 50 mph 30 mph ≤ -15°C 30 mph 25 mph ≤ -15°C with the presence of broken rail detection technology 40 mph 25 mph

Quotes

"Cold temperatures influence railway operations and can affect the integrity of the rail infrastructure. To better protect Canadians who live and work along rail lines, this Ministerial Order prescribes speed restrictions during cold weather, specifically for trains carrying large quantities of dangerous goods. This will further reduce the risk of derailments during the coldest weather conditions, and improve efficiency of winter rail operations."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The new Ministerial Order restricts train speeds based on cold temperature conditions, which aligns with a science-based approach to mitigating the risks of cold-weather rail operations.

Key trains have one or more loaded tank cars of dangerous goods that are toxic by inhalation; or contain 20 or more tank cars containing dangerous goods.

Higher-risk key trains carry crude oil or liquefied petroleum gases in a continuous block of 20 or more tank cars, or 35 or more tank cars dispersed through the train.

Associated Links

(MO 20-10) - Transport Canada Order Pursuant to Section 32.01 of the Railway Safety Act

News Release—Minister of Transport issues Orders to reduce derailments and improve rail safety

Ministerial Order (MO-07) (https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/railsafety/minister-transport-order-pursuant-section-19-railway-safety-act-chapter-r-4-2-r-s-1985-c-32-4th-supp-mo-07.html)

Ministerial Order (MO 20-06) (https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/railsafety/minister-transport-order-pursuant-section-19-railway-safety-act-chapter-r-4-2-r-s-1985-c-32-4th-supp-mo-20-06.html)

Ministerial Order (MO 20-05) (https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/railsafety/order-pursuant-section-32-01-railway-safety-act-mo-20-05.html)

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Livia Belcea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, (613) 314-0963, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

