OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to the safety and security of Canada's marine transportation system. A critical part of that system is a flexible, robust, transparent, fair, and consistent enforcement program that keeps Canadians safe.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new regulations under the Canada Marine Act, effective immediately. These regulations allow for enforcement officers to issue administrative monetary penalties, or fines to individuals, corporations, or ships for violations of the Act and its associated regulations, providing them with more flexibility in dealing with situations where rules or standards are not being followed.

Fines are an enforcement tool that allow enforcement officers to issue monetary penalties rather than recommending legal action. They allow for a flexible, step-by-step enforcement process that both motivates rule breakers to return to compliance and discourages them from breaking the rules again. The total penalty amounts, up to a maximum of $5,000 for an individual and $25,000 for a corporation or ship, vary depending on the severity of the violation and the factors that make it worse or less harmful. This approach is expected to decrease the number of violations in the marine industry as a whole, and ultimately keep the sector and Canadians safe.

Before implementing these new regulations, Transport Canada undertook extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and the public, beginning in 2018. These new regulations allow for the issuance of fines for violations of existing rules.

The Government of Canada's priority is keeping Canadians safe. These new regulations aim to do just that by encouraging those who break the rules to correct their actions and prevent future violations.

Quote

"Our Government's priority is supporting a safe and strong marine sector for all Canadians. These new regulations ensure the rules continue to be enforced while providing for more flexibility. This new tool is a critical part of creating and maintaining a robust, transparent, fair, and consistent enforcement program that contributes to the safety and security of Canada's world-leading marine transportation system."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Canada Marine Act and its associated regulations set requirements around the movement and operation of marine vessels within Canadian ports to ensure predictability and efficiency, and to protect the safety of people, property, and the environment.

and its associated regulations set requirements around the movement and operation of marine vessels within Canadian ports to ensure predictability and efficiency, and to protect the safety of people, property, and the environment. The new regulations introduce AMPs, or fines, for violations of the Canada Marine Act , the Port Authorities Operations Regulations , the Natural and Man-made Harbour Navigation and Use Regulations , the Public Ports and Public Port Facilities Regulations , and the Seaway Property Regulations .

, the , the , the , and the . The proposed Regulations include a schedule setting out the general procedure to calculate individual penalties.

These regulations deal with the safety, order, and day-to-day work of specific ports, harbours and properties managed by Canada Port Authorities, Transport Canada, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, and the Department of National Defence.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055