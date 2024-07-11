MONCTON, NB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve safe, reliable, and resilient transportation systems to connect their growing communities, keep people moving and grow our economy. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in essential local infrastructure, to build vibrant communities and strong regions for the next generation.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, joined by the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, highlighted action the Government of Canada is taking to connect communities across Canada with better passenger rail.

Budget 2024 announced new funding for VIA Rail to replace its aging fleet on routes outside the Québec City-Windsor Corridor. This investment builds on Budget 2018 funding that allowed VIA Rail to replace its fleet in the Québec City-Windsor Corridor. The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening passenger rail across the country to keep all Canadians connected and to provide them with an environmentally friendly way to travel.

This new funding will allow VIA Rail to improve the passenger experience by providing new, comfortable, and accessible trains. It will ensure predictability for the communities outside the Corridor routes that connect eight provinces and provide essential transportation services to rural and remote communities.

VIA Rail is expected to launch a competitive procurement process for the fleet replacement.

"Budget 2024 investments in VIA Rail's fleet renewal will enhance the passenger experience, promote environmentally friendly travel options, and bring communities and local economies together. We're building vibrant communities and strong regions for the next generation."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Today's announcement is all about connecting communities. From rural and remote communities to growing hubs like Greater Moncton, this initiative underscores our government's commitment to supporting economic growth, while strengthening the sustainability and accessibility of the infrastructure Canadians depend on."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are very pleased with this important commitment from the Government of Canada which is the latest in a series of significant investments supporting VIA Rail's transformation. By renewing our fleet, we will be able to maintain our coast-to-coast services, continue to connect a multitude of communities, and encourage more Canadians to choose rail. These new trains will support our vision of offering a modern, comfortable, accessible, and sustainable experience to our passengers in every region of Canada."

Mario Péloquin

President and Chief Executive Officer, VIA Rail Canada

This investment, along with the new Siemens trainsets running on the Quebec City - Windsor corridor routes, ensures that VIA Rail will have replaced the entirely of its aging fleet.

