OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to enhance public safety and security with regard to the transportation of dangerous goods, and is taking important steps to reduce the risks of accidents nationwide

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that Transport Canada is proposing to introduce changes to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations, which will further improve the safety of Canada's transportation system and reduce the risk of accidents across the country.

The proposed amendments to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations, are aimed at:

enhancing buffer car requirements;

strengthening emergency response assistance plan requirements for the transport of agricultural anhydrous ammonia on public roads;

aligning our regulations with other federal rules on transporting dangerous goods;

introducing new rules to match international codes; and

referencing and incorporating two new standards.

Transport Canada plays a crucial role in promoting the safe transportation of dangerous goods across all federally regulated modes of transport. The proposed changes are geared towards addressing ongoing safety concerns, enhancing consistency across Canada, and fostering international partnerships through regulatory alignment. These changes to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations will affect the way companies and employees import, offer for transport, handle, or transport dangerous goods within Canada.

Transport Canada continues to encourage a strong transportation system by taking steps to promote a safe and secure transportation of dangerous goods regime.

Quote

"Through these proposed changes to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations we want to strengthen transportation safety in Canada and reduce the risk of incidents involving dangerous goods. Our government's top priority is always the safety of communities and employees throughout all aspects of transportation operations."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Amendments to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations a re proposed in Canada Gazette, Part I.

re proposed in Transport Canada develops safety standards and regulations. The Department provides risk-based oversight and expert advice to promote the safe transportation of dangerous goods by all federally regulated modes of transport.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]