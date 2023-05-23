TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The air sector plays a crucial role in connecting Canadians across the country and to the world, and helps create good, middle-class jobs to build an economy that works for everyone. The Government of Canada is continuously working to improve the security screening process to ensure travellers have a smooth and efficient screening experience, while maintaining the highest standards of security to keep Canadians safe.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will soon be launching a new Verified Traveller program that will offer a faster and more efficient screening experience for eligible travellers at select airports across Canada.

This new Verified Traveller program will replace the current Trusted Traveller program. By June 21, 2023, dedicated Verified Traveller screening lines will be available at select domestic and international checkpoints in the following airports:

Vancouver International Airport

International Airport Edmonton International Airport

International Airport Calgary International Airport

International Airport Winnipeg International Airport

International Airport Toronto-Pearson International Airport T1 and T3

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

The new Verified Traveller program will help ease congestion over time, as use of dedicated Verified Traveller lines grows. The new lines provide eligible travellers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping their shoes, belt and light jacket on. Eligible travellers include:

Members of NEXUS and Global Entry;

Active members of the Canadian Armed Forces and US military, including reservists, with valid ID;

Canadian aircrew and airport workers with Restricted Area Identification Cards;

International aircrew (in uniform) with valid airline ID; and

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers, Canadian police officers and constables with a badge and proper photo identification issued by their respective organizations.

The Verified Traveller program allows children who are 17 years of age and younger, and adults who are 75 years of age and older, to accompany verified travellers through security, provided they are on the same reservation.

Several airports will also offer verified travellers with front-of-the-line service and additional benefits at transborder checkpoints (flights to the U.S.). For more information and a list of airports, visit CATSA's website.

Quote

"CATSA plays a crucial role in keeping our air sector safe. As the sector entered recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how important it was to have a smooth and efficient security screening regime for air passengers. This new Verified Traveller program builds on our $1.8 billion investment for CATSA in Budget 2023, and is great news as we enter another busy travel season to help combat congestion at our airports. It will help improve the security screening process for eligible travellers at select airports across Canada, while still ensuring we meet the highest standards of security and safety for air passengers."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"CATSA values its partnership with Transport Canada and airport authorities across Canada. Their support and collaboration in the implementation of an improved passenger experience through the new Verified Traveller program is instrumental to improving security-screening services for all passengers."

Nada Semaan

President and CEO

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

Associated Link s

Verified Travellers - CATSA (catsa-acsta.gc.ca)

NEXUS Program (cbsa-asfc.gc.ca)

Quick Facts

Budget 2023 proposes to provide $1.8 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain and increase its level of service, improve screening wait times, and strengthen security measures at airports.

over five years, starting in 2023-24, to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain and increase its level of service, improve screening wait times, and strengthen security measures at airports. Budget 2023 funding will seek to improve CATSA's wait-time-service-levels, particularly at peak periods, without compromising aviation security.

Funding would also be used to enhance the security of Canada's non-passenger screening program and to support CATSA's ability to meet increased demand as passenger volumes grow.

non-passenger screening program and to support CATSA's ability to meet increased demand as passenger volumes grow. To learn more about NEXUS membership, visit the Canada Border Services Agency website.

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, [email protected], 613-993-0055