OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy unforgettable moments with family and friends at the National Gallery of Canada (NGC). Open daily with special hours, except on December 25, the Gallery offers inspiring exhibitions of contemporary and historical artworks in various forms, created by renowned artists and waiting to be discovered. They will take you on a journey to the four corners of the world and into your inner world, all while staying warm in its iconic building on Sussex Drive. In addition, until January 4, 2026, inclusive, a colourful array of creative activities and artistic discoveries await you every day.

Photo: NGC, Ottawa. (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

Until January 15, 2026, take advantage of the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission for children 17 and under. Young adults aged 18 to 24 receive a 50% discount.

Contemplate, create and be inspired at the Gallery

Slow down and contemplate the works in the new exhibitions Winter Count: Embracing the Cold, Camera and the City, and Sylvia Safdie: TERRA.

Open Studio--Join us in the Open Studio to play with colour, transparency and light, and transform your windows into an art gallery by hanging your creations. A lovely way to brighten up the dark days of winter!

Inspiration Space--Looking for a welcoming space to relax and express your creativity? The Inspiration Space offers fun activities throughout the season.

Guided Tours--Explore the vast art collections with a guide. You'll discover must-see works and learn interesting facts about the building's unique architecture.

Spaghetti Chorus--It's back! Transform your voice into music and light with this interactive experience tailored to the Gallery's iconic Scotiabank Great Hall, part of the Hello series by Daily tous les jours, which emphasizes the music and harmonics of human speech through poetic messaging systems (until April 6, 2026).

Drawing in the Galleries--Every day from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., grab a pencil and paper and let the works on display in the galleries inspire you! Collect your free drawing materials from the Fred and Elizabeth Fountain Garden Court.

For complete programming information, visit gallery.ca.

Last-minute shopping

Looking for the perfect gift? Give the gift of inspiration, creativity and art with a membership to the National Gallery of Canada. Membership includes unlimited access to the collection and special exhibitions, as well as discounts at the Boutique, on various activities, workshops and summer camps, and many other benefits.

The NGC Boutique and its online shopping platform offer a wide range of gifts for all ages, including jewellery, beautiful books and exhibition catalogues, art supplies and small items to fill your Christmas stockings. Shop now at boutique.gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all--now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For all media requests, please contact: Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Media and Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Pénélope Carreau, Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]