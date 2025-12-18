OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to advance their coordinated work to build a more resilient Canadian economy. The Prime Minister briefed the premiers on the federal government's actions to transform the Canadian economy and protect Canadian careers – including preparations for Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) negotiations ahead of next year's review, accelerating efforts to deepen trade relationships and delivering targeted supports for Canada's strategic industries most affected by U.S. tariffs.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to protecting Canada's economic interests throughout all CUSMA negotiations, with a clear objective: securing the best possible deal for Canada – one that provides certainty and stability for Canadian workers, businesses, and investors, while protecting our unique Canadian advantage. To advance this work, the Prime Minister confirmed that Minister LeBlanc will meet with U.S. counterparts in mid-January to launch formal discussions.

Prime Minister Carney also highlighted the supports in place for Canada's strategic industries hardest hit by tariffs, including steel, aluminum, lumber, and canola. He noted that Canada's economy remains in a strong position – with unemployment declining, jobs rising, and wages outpacing inflation. Building on this strength, the Prime Minister emphasised the government's success in securing new trade agreements with international partners – clear evidence that the world wants to do more business with Canada. He confirmed the government's intention to pursue additional trade agreements in the coming year and thanked premiers for their leadership in advancing these relationships through provincial and territorial trade missions.

Premiers reiterated their shared commitment to advancing major infrastructure projects across the country to expand the production and export of energy and critical minerals. They also provided updates on sectors most affected by tariffs, acknowledging federal support and outlining complementary provincial and territorial measures – particularly for steel and softwood lumber. Premiers stressed the importance of standing with workers and communities facing global economic disruptions.

Prime Minister Carney and premiers agreed to maintain close collaboration and to meet in person in Ottawa early in the new year. Since Prime Minister Carney was elected, First Ministers have met ten times – demonstrating a strong, united effort to build a more competitive, independent Canadian economy.

