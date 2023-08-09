OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians and combatting the rising cost of living. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains grow the economy and create good, middle-class jobs for Canadians, while making them resilient and adaptable to the effects of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $11 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund. This investment will be used to build a new cargo facility for Canadian North, the Inuit-owned airline. To further enhance this commitment, Canadian North will be matching the Government of Canada's investment, bringing the total combined funding for this project up to $22 million.

This warehouse will be located on the grounds of Ottawa International Airport and will reduce delays in cargo handling capacity and increase connectivity between different modes of transportation at the airport. For example, the project would expand the truck loading area, where queues have created congestion in the past. In total, this project will also double the capacity for Canadian North in Ottawa.

In addition, this new facility will adopt environmentally friendly technologies and expand energy-efficient refrigeration and freezing areas to reduce waste and preserve essential goods destined for the Canadian Arctic. The facility will also have a backup power system to ensure service continuity during severe weather events.

The Government of Canada continues to invest to make the country's supply chain stronger, to boost economic growth and to create more opportunities for our businesses to grow internationally. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on important infrastructure projects to address congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"It's a good day for Ottawa International Airport and Canada's Northern communities. With this new warehouse, Canadian North will continue its work to facilitate the movement of goods across the country, especially to the North. By handling more cargo and connecting different modes of transportation more seamlessly, we're boosting our economy and making sure our transportation infrastructure can tackle any challenges that come our way."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"The Ottawa International Airport is a vital economic engine, that also supports our neighbours in the North alongside our local community. The funds from today's announcement will allow Canadian North to invest in critical infrastructure to support key Canadian Northern supply routes while creating good jobs for local Ottawa residents."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"Growing demand from Canada's remote and northern communities highlights the essential role of cargo in supporting the Inuit communities and ensuring food security. Through a joint investment of $22 million, Canadian North's new cargo facility will double its capacity in Ottawa by 2026, strengthening the vital connections between the North and the rest of Canada."

Michael Rodyniuk, President and CEO

Canadian North

The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move throughout Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move throughout supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

