HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians need to have access to affordable goods when they want them and need them. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of a strong supply chain. The Government of Canada is taking action so that our supply chains remain resilient and competitive.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, announced the establishment of the National Supply Chain Office, led by Assistant Deputy Minister Robert Dick. This initiative is supported by an investment of $27.2 million from Budget 2023.

The Government of Canada recognizes that the Pacific Gateway plays a critical role in ensuring that Canada's supply chains are resilient and efficient, and in ensuring that goods get to Canadians and reach global markets as quickly as possible. As such, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, was at the Port of Vancouver to echo the announcement.

In collaboration with industry, labour, Indigenous groups and other levels of government, the Office will work to increase efficiency and resiliency across our supply chains, including mitigating impacts from disruptions. The National Supply Chain Office will:

develop and implement a National Supply Chain Strategy;

support the federal government's efforts in responding to significant supply chain disruptions, such as those related to extreme weather and labour disputes;

support data sharing so that goods can move more efficiently, as well as facilitate strategic policy, regulatory and investment decisions by governments and industry; and

provide overarching leadership and coordination, foster collaboration and conduct external outreach with regard to interprovincial/territorial and global supply chain issues.

The creation of a National Supply Chain Office delivers on one of the key recommendations of the National Supply Chain Task Force's report. Strengthening Canada's transportation supply chains is a key aspect of the Government of Canada's action to help make life more affordable for Canadians. A collaborative and integrated approach is crucial to strengthening our supply chains and growing our economy.

"The strength of our transportation supply chains is directly related to the cost of living. The National Supply Chain Office will enhance the resilience, efficiency, and reliability of our transportation systems. This is one of many initiatives by the Government of Canada to reduce congestion throughout the transportation supply chain, benefiting Canadians across the country."

"The National Supply Chain Office will improve how goods get to us, ensuring reliability and efficiency. The Government is working in partnership with industry to better collaborate and improve outcomes now and for the future, to benefit all Canadians."

The creation of the National Supply Chain Office builds on the recommendations in the final report submitted by the National Supply Chain Task Force to the Minister of Transport on October 6, 2022 .

. The Office is consulting stakeholders to identify priority system-level supply chain issues and collaborative solutions. The Office can be reached at [email protected]

The National Supply Chain Office will develop and implement a National Supply Chain Strategy to identify priorities and support collaborative action to improve Canada's supply chains.

supply chains. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

