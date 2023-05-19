Minister of Transport announces funding for projects to support safe boating during North American Safe Boating Awareness Week

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The May long weekend is the unofficial start of boating season for many Canadians. As the season begins, the Government of Canada is committed to raising awareness about safe boating practices and keeping Canadians safer on the water.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the recipients for over $1 million for recreational boating safety projects under Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program. This funding is going to:

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ($210,000) ;

; Shuswap Lifeboat Society ($28,514) ;

; Shuswap Watershed Council ($24,025) ;

; Tŝilhqot'in National Government ($299,935) ;

; Alberta Whitewater Association ($225,000) ;

; Canot Kayak Quebec ($208,751) ; and

; and Labrador Hunting and Fishing Association ($91,800) .

This year's funding supports projects by not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous communities that will enhance recreational boating safety by supporting the development of safe boating programs, the training of boating safety personnel, and the establishment of safe paddling routes.

With North American Safe Boating Awareness Week underway next week, and with summer on the horizon, it is time for all boaters to reflect on how they can enjoy the water in a safe and responsible way throughout the boating season.

"North American Safe Boating Awareness Week is a good time to remind boaters that safe boating practices save lives. The recipients of this year's funding will help ensure Canadians stay safe on the water as the warm weather begins. I am proud to support these important organizations and the projects they are spearheading to keep Canadians safe on the water, and applaud the work they do. I hope everyone enjoys a safe boating season and has fun exploring Canadian waters safely."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Boaters are reminded to always wear a lifejacket that fits and is in good condition on or near the water. Along with wearing life jackets, safe boating practices including being prepared, making a plan, and boating sober can save lives.

According to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre , Canada sees an average of 500 drownings per year, with approximately 100 of those drownings related to recreational boating. In 80% of these fatalities, a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) was not worn. Over one-third of those fatally injured in recreational boating had consumed alcohol.

, sees an average of 500 drownings per year, with approximately 100 of those drownings related to recreational boating. In 80% of these fatalities, a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) was not worn. Over one-third of those fatally injured in recreational boating had consumed alcohol. Since 2009, Transport Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program has funded 123 recreational boating safety projects across Canada totalling $17.3 million .

totalling . The Recreational Boating Safety component of the Boating Safety Contribution Program funds up to 75% of total eligible project expenditures, up to a maximum of $300,000 per year, per recipient. A total of $1 million is available annually.

per year, per recipient. A total of is available annually. Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety supports prevention-based programs and encourages safe boating practices and compliance with safety regulations.

