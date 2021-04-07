OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensuring a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren is a priority for the Government of Canada. To get there, every action and every idea counts. This includes the design and development of boats that are more respectful of our oceans and our environment. That is why, through the Oceans Protection Plan, we are taking action to encourage greater use of recycled components for boats.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that funding of $200,000 is being awarded to the organization Innovation Maritime, located in Rimouski, Quebec, for their design of a recyclable boat project.

The goal of the project is to replace as many of the components of the hull and deck as possible with more ecological parts and to develop a method to make dismantling the boat easier. A complete and functional prototype will be developed and tested under real navigating conditions, creating a unique showcase for technological advancement across Canada.

Launched in November 2016, the Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders, and coastal communities.

"Supporting organizations like Innovation Maritime is not only good at the local level, but good for our country. It allows us to continue to find recycling solutions and ensuring the development of more environmentally friendly boats. Thanks to contributions and ideas like this, we are building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Canada for today's generation and for those which will follow."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has taken strong, concrete action to remove wrecked, abandoned, and hazardous vessels from Canada's ports and waterways. Now, we're proud to partner with Innovation Maritime to design vessels, which are easier to recycle and are better for the environment going forward. Finding solutions that will keep our oceans healthier and our ocean industries more sustainable is critical if we are going to grow Canada's Blue Economy."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The choice of materials and assembly methods for composite boats bring certain challenges when dismantling and sorting materials. This project will identify new solutions and test them in a real-world setting. Canadian companies will be able to use these innovative techniques to build more environmentally friendly boats and thus alleviate, for future generations, the burden of disposing of boats at the end of their life cycle.''

Sylvain Lafrance

Director General, Innovation Maritime

Innovation Maritime is a not-for-profit organization in Rimouski, Quebec , which aims to develop solutions through research, technical, assistance and information distribution. It is a research centre affiliated with the Institut maritime du Québec (IMQ), a component of the Rimouski College.

, which aims to develop solutions through research, technical, assistance and information distribution. It is a research centre affiliated with the Institut maritime du Québec (IMQ), a component of the College. Innovation Maritime previously received $299,494 for its study on fibreglass boat recycling and the performance of recyclable materials for boat design.

for its study on fibreglass boat recycling and the performance of recyclable materials for boat design. Since the launch of the Oceans Protection Plan in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been introduced and implemented in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been introduced and implemented in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. Transport Canada's Abandoned Boats Program is providing $6.85 million for abandoned boats assessments, removal and disposal, and for research and education initiatives. Since May 31, 2017 , under the program, Transport Canada has launched six calls for proposals for projects to be funded through grants and contributions.

Abandoned Boats Program is providing for abandoned boats assessments, removal and disposal, and for research and education initiatives. Since , under the program, Transport Canada has launched six calls for proposals for projects to be funded through grants and contributions. The Education, Awareness, and Research Component ( $1.25 million for five years) funds public projects aimed at raising awareness about boat owner responsibility, including proper end-of-life management practices. It also funds research to advance boat recycling and environmentally responsible boat design and construction.

