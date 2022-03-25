Minister of Transport announces co-chairs of the National Supply Chain Task Force

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Global supply chains continue to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, growing impacts of climate change, and recent sanctions against Russia. Ensuring that Canadian supply chains are resilient and fluid is a priority.

During the National Supply Chain Summit in January 2022, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that a Supply Chain Task Force would be created. Today, Minister Alghabra is announcing that Jean Gattuso and Louise Yako have agreed to co-chair the National Supply Chain Task Force. The Task Force will consult broadly with industry, associations and experts to examine the key pressures and make recommendations regarding short and long-term actions to strengthen the efficiency, fluidity and resiliency of transportation infrastructure and reliability of Canada's supply chain.

Jean Gattuso began his career at Lassonde Industries Inc. as Director of Marketing for the A. Lassonde Inc. subsidiary in 1987, and quickly rose through the ranks of the organization, serving in numerous senior executive positions. He was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Lassonde Industries Inc. in 2009, then president in 2012. He also co-founded the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ). Mr. Gattuso is a current member of the Board of Directors of Investissement Québec and Groupe Colabor Inc., to name a few. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of Food, Health and Consumer Products Canada, among several former board memberships. He has a Master of Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

Louise Yako is the former President and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association, a non-profit advocacy organization representing about 1,200 companies in British Columbia. Ms. Yako has extensive leadership experience in public policy, association management, human resources development, and safety programs. Ms. Yako is currently serving as Chair of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority's Active Vessel Traffic Management Advisory Panel. She has a Master of Business Administration from University of British Columbia and a combined Bachelor of Journalism with Political Science from Carleton University.

Mr. Gattuso and Ms. Yako are active members in their communities and bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their positions. Additional members of the Task Force will be announced shortly.

Quote

"An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. Further to the dialogue that has already started, an important next step to further advance our work is the appointment of Mr. Gattuso and Ms. Yako as co-chairs of the Task Force, as they will continue the discussion with industry experts to find solutions to ensure our supply chain remains efficient. I am very pleased that they agreed to lead this expert advisory panel. Their experience in commerce and transportation will be great assets."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

During the National Supply Chain Summit in January 2022 , it was announced that a Supply Chain Task Force would be created.

, it was announced that a Supply Chain Task Force would be created. The Summit was followed by a series of regional and industry sessions to continue the dialogue. More regional roundtables are expected.

To increase the fluidity of Canada's supply chain, on December 9, 2021 , the Government of Canada launched a call for proposals under the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF). The NTCF funds projects that improve the flow of goods and people in Canada as well as increase the flow of trade in and out of Canada .

supply chain, on , the Government of launched a call for proposals under the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF). The NTCF funds projects that improve the flow of goods and people in as well as increase the flow of trade in and out of . Canadian manufacturers are particularly vulnerable to disruptions of global supply chains, as they rely on foreign suppliers for importing crucial inputs and on foreign markets for selling their products.

Marine ports are important supply chain hubs in Canada , handling a diversified range of cargo and connecting coast lines to inland markets where goods are shipped by railways and trucks.

, handling a diversified range of cargo and connecting coast lines to inland markets where goods are shipped by railways and trucks. The Port of Vancouver is the largest in Canada and handles $1 of every $3 of Canada's trade in goods outside of North America .

is the largest in and handles of every of trade in goods outside of . Canada also supports the integrated nature of the global supply chains and food security systems.

Associated links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055