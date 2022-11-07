Minister of Transport announces Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework and Canada joining the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Shipping is vital to continue building an economy that works for everyone and creating good jobs for Canadians. The Government of Canada is also committed to taking concrete action to meet its climate goals and ensure that Canadians have an efficient and environmentally friendly shipping system.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced: the creation of a Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework and that Canada is joining the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission. These two new initiatives were highlighted by Canada's Climate Change Ambassador during COP27.

Through the Framework and by joining the Mission, Canada is building on the commitment made when signing on to the Clydebank Declaration during COP26, signaling its plan to support the establishment of green shipping corridors (zero-emission maritime routes between two or more ports).

The Government of Canada developed the Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework to assist all parties interested in developing a green shipping corridor. It does so by:

setting out a common Canadian vision to make sure that green shipping corridors are implemented consistently; and

empowering all parties to work together to eliminate emissions and tackle the climate crisis.

Canada will also join the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission as a supporter and will actively contribute to the Mission activities and projects. In joining, Canada will have access to Zero-Emission Shipping Mission resources and networks of supporters in government and industry.

As efforts on green shipping corridors continue, Canada and the United States also announced their joint work to facilitate the establishment of a Green Shipping Corridors Network in the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway System. Through this initiative, Canada and the United States will work with industry to help facilitate the establishment of green corridors throughout the region.

Reducing emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 in the marine sector is a process that requires a variety of solutions, technologies or approaches depending on the type of vessel and where it operates. Green shipping corridors are important to achieve our climate goals as they can help speed up the development, testing and use of scalable net-zero fuels and technologies. Green shipping corridors may also create opportunities to facilitate the reduction of other environmental impacts of marine transportation.

"Being at the forefront of reducing marine emissions will create new opportunities for Canadian clean tech and clean fuel innovators, and contribute to Canada's economic growth and prosperity. Today's announcement showcases Canada's leadership in reducing the environmental impacts of our marine transportation sector."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Transportation is Canada's second largest source of emissions. The Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework will help the country's marine transportation sector reduce its environmental impact.

second largest source of emissions. The Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework will help the country's marine transportation sector reduce its environmental impact. The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act clearly states the Government of Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

clearly states the Government of commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada released the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan in March 2022 where we committed to reduce emissions by 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. The plan recognizes that reaching our climate goals will require work from all transportation modes, including the marine sector.

released the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan in where we committed to reduce emissions by 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. The plan recognizes that reaching our climate goals will require work from all transportation modes, including the marine sector. This framework is aligned with other Government of Canada priorities, including the Oceans Protection Plan and Marine Conservation Targets. It is also aligned with the U.S. Green Shipping Corridors Fact Sheet released in April 2022 .

priorities, including the Oceans Protection Plan and Marine Conservation Targets. It is also aligned with the U.S. Green Shipping Corridors Fact Sheet released in . The Green Shipping Corridor Network Initiative builds on the work launched under the "Joint Statement by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Transport Canada on the Nexus between Transportation and Climate Change,"

