Minister of Transport announces appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is a Crown corporation mandated with protecting people through effective and efficient screening of air travellers and their baggage. CATSA provides a professional, effective, and consistent level of security service across the country.

Following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the appointment of Ms. Nada Semaan as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, effective as of April 3, 2023, for a five-year term.

The Minister and the CEO of CATSA are focused on working together on improving service delivery and passenger screening in Canada, and on better accountability and integration with other industry players in the sector.

The introductory meeting between Minister Alghabra and Ms. Semaan took place on April 28th, 2023.

Ms. Semaan possesses considerable executive-level experience, is an active member of her community, and brings a wide array of knowledge and expertise to her positions.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce Ms. Nada Semaan has accepted the appointment of Chief Executive Officer of CATSA. Ms. Semaan has considerable experience to bring into her new role. I wish her every success as she continues to protect Canadians through effective and efficient aviation security screening."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

Budget 2023 proposes to provide $1.8 billion over 5 years, starting in 2023-24, to CATSA to maintain and increase its level of service, improve screening wait times, and strengthen security measures at airports.

Related Product

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca . Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055