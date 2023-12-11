GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Transport Minister and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, along with Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility; Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region; Mathieu Lévesque, Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau and Deputy Government National Assembly Leader; and Suzanne Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Hull, announced a joint investment of $70.4 million to support road projects in the Outaouais region.

This funding is provided under the Agreement between the Government of Quebec and the National Capital Commission on Highway Improvements in the Quebec Area of the National Capital Region (Agreement). It will support the widening of Pink Road and the preparation and completion of the widening of La Vérendrye Boulevard.

More specifically, this investment will help City of Gatineau finance the following activities:

Plans, specifications, and construction work for phase 2, the widening of Chemin Pink

Updating the feasibility study for the extension of Boulevard de la Vérendrye East

Conducting required environmental studies for Boulevard de la Vérendrye East & West (already partially funded under a previous financial assistance agreement)

Plans, specifications, and construction work for the widening of Boulevard de la Vérendrye West

Completion of these projects will help improve traffic flow in Gatineau, Quebec. As stipulated in the Outaouais Road Agreement, the costs will be shared equally between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is part of a long-standing partnership between the federal government, Quebec, Gatineau and the Outaouais. Our investments will help improve Pink Road and La Vérendrye Boulevard, making it easier for people to get around."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"By investing $35 million in the City of Gatineau's roads, we are investing to improve traffic flow and safety for local users, in addition to contributing to the economic development of the region. That's what a regional government is all about!"

Geneviève Guilbault

Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"Our government has no shortage of transportation projects in the Outaouais region. With these new investments, and with Gatineau's major structuring transport project, as well as the expansion of the Guy Lafleur highway underway, we are making up for lost time by investing massively in our road system."

Mathieu Lacombe

Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region

"The extension of La Vérendrye Boulevard to the East and the widening of the West section are projects that have been long awaited by the citizens of Gatineau. In the context of a housing crisis, these road works are essential to the development of our city. This improvement to traffic flow is great news for Gatineau."

Steven MacKinnon

Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"I am very proud to be able to rely on the governments of Canada and Quebec to support the widening Pink Road, as well as other initiatives. This ambitious project aims to make travel easier, reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow, which will have a positive impact on citizens' quality of life every day."

Sophie Chatel

Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Residents of Chapleau, Gatineau and the Outaouais will benefit from the extension of Boulevard La Vérendrye East. I am extremely proud of this announcement because I made a commitment in the last election that this project would move forward. I made it an election promise, and now we are delivering on it. This investment announced today shows that we, the Government of Quebec, keep our commitments. The widening project will also optimize traffic flow and road safety in the Outaouais region. It is good for my constituents, and it is good for the development of our regional economy."

Mathieu Lévesque

Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau and Deputy Government House Leader

"Today's announcement is excellent news for the Outaouais and is part of a major catch-up for our region. Thanks to this major investment in our road infrastructure, Gatineau users will be able to travel on a smoother, more modern and safer network. The second phase of widening chemin Pink, between boulevard Grives and chemin Vanier, will be particularly beneficial, as the effects of traffic have recently intensified in this area. It is a priority for our government to support transport projects that promote economic development and greater mobility, particularly in the regions."

Suzanne Tremblay

Member of the National Assembly for Hull

"Gatineau is growing, and the citizens of Gatineau aspire to improved traffic flow and increased connectivity within our urban transportation system. Completion of the widening of Pink Road and La Vérendrye Boulevard will help make that happen. Thank you to the federal and provincial governments for their financial support in modernizing our local infrastructure."

France Bélisle

Mayor of Gatineau

Quick Facts

The main objective of the Outaouais Road Agreement, which was signed in 1972, is to improve the road network on the Quebec side of the National Capital Region.

side of the National Capital Region. The roadways in the Gatineau region connect communities and are paramount to fostering economic growth and improving the overall well-being of residents.

region connect communities and are paramount to fostering economic growth and improving the overall well-being of residents. The city of Gatineau manages projects targeted by the Outaouais Road Agreement. For more information on the progress of these three projects, visit gatineau.ca or call 311.

