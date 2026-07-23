Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons formalizes a Green Shipping Corridor Memorandum of Understanding with Spain

Canada and Spain strengthen cooperation to advance cleaner shipping

MADRID, Spain, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada continues to work with international partners to advance the decarbonization of the marine sector and strengthen its sustainable supply chains.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, was in Europe this week to sign a multi-port, multi-jurisdiction Green Shipping Corridors Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spain. This agreement supports Canada's efforts to strengthen international trade relationships, enhance competitiveness and promote more resilient supply chains through international collaboration.

Spain joins Canada and Germany as the third country part of this MoU supporting the development of the Atlantic Green Shipping Corridor, strengthening sustainable shipping connections between Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Supported by major ports, fuel producers, shippers and industry partners across Canada and Europe, the initiative brings together partners to advance green shipping corridors through collaboration on clean fuels, innovative technologies, and modern port infrastructure.

Green shipping corridors are a key pillar of the Government of Canada's efforts to reduce emissions from the marine sector by accelerating the adoption of cleaner fuels and technology. They help strengthen supply chains, support clean fuel trade, and create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses, building one strong Canadian economy for all.

Earlier in the week, Minister MacKinnon also participated in the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom. This global event provided an opportunity to showcase Canada's expertise in aerospace and promote Canada's world-leading aerospace industry.

Canada's aviation expertise is a major driver of the economy. From releasing a blueprint for sustainable aviation fuels to ensuring the next generation of aircraft is safe, secure, accessible, and innovative, the Government of Canada works alongside industry to strengthen aviation safety and security while fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Through Transport Canada's certification of new aircraft and technologies, Canada is helping bring innovative aviation solutions to market while maintaining the highest safety standards.

While in Europe, Minister MacKinnon also met with his counterparts from the United Kingdom and Spain to strengthen collaboration on shared transportation priorities such as high-speed rail, decarbonization, and private sector investments in airport infrastructure.

Quote

"The Atlantic Green Shipping Corridor MoU demonstrates what can be achieved through international collaboration. I welcome Spain as the newest signatory to this growing partnership, joining Canada and Germany in advancing cleaner shipping routes and sustainable trade. By working together to accelerate the adoption of clean fuels and clean technologies, we are helping reduce emissions while strengthening the supply chains that connect Canada to global markets."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

Canada and Spain are partners and allies that enjoy a strong relationship based on shared values, strong people-to-people ties, and mutually beneficial commercial relations.

In 2024, two-way goods and services trade between Canada and Spain totaled $7.9 billion. Mineral ores, cereals, and machinery rank among the top three products Canada exported to Spain that year.

On December 16, 2024, the Minister of Transport signed the Atlantic Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of Canada. To date, Germany, and now Spain, has joined as signatories, and several Canadian stakeholders have joined as endorsers, including port authorities, terminal operators, and clean fuel suppliers.

During the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Canada signed the Clydebank Declaration to support the establishment of zero-emission maritime routes between two or more ports, known as green shipping corridors.

Canadian stakeholders have been leaders in this area by signing agreements to pursue green shipping corridors on routes including Montreal-Antwerp, Halifax-Hamburg, and Pacific Northwest-Alaska. Canada is also working with several partners to pursue additional green shipping corridors.

As a major maritime nation and a growing leader in green hydrogen and renewable fuel production, Spain is well positioned to support cleaner maritime transportation and clean energy cooperation with Canada. Spain's signature of the Atlantic MoU recognizes the strategic relationship between Canada and Spain and our shared interest in diversifying our trading partners, strengthening resilient supply chains and enhancing energy security, while advancing cleaner marine transportation.

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SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]