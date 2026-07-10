Statement by Transport Canada regarding the recent derailment in Repentigny

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Transport Canada continues to closely monitor the response to the rail derailment in Repentigny, Quebec, which occurred on Sunday, July 5. We recognize the concern and disruption this incident has caused for the Repentigny community and understand the importance of restoring confidence that the railway is operating safely.

The safety of Canadians remains our highest priority.

We are working closely with Canadian National (CN) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. In this regard, Transport Canada has appointed a Minister's Observer to support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation.

Transport Canada rail inspectors are monitoring the railway's response to ensure all necessary safety measures are in place. This includes conducting inspections at the site to verify compliance with safety rules and speed restrictions.

Train movements through the area are currently subject to temporary speed restrictions of approximately 15 km/h (10 mph), well below the regulated limit of approximately 80 km/h (50 mph). These reduced speeds will remain in effect until all required inspections, testing, and follow-up work have been completed to help ensure the continued safe operation of the railway.

While railways are responsible for restoring service following a derailment, they must comply with all of Transport Canada rules and regulatory requirements when repairing track and resuming operations.

Transport Canada is monitoring the situation closely and has the authority to stop operations or impose conditions at any time if there are safety concerns.

Should inspectors identify any safety concerns, the department will take immediate action, including directing the railway to implement corrective measures or restricting operations as necessary.

Transport Canada will continue to closely monitor developments and will not hesitate to use its full regulatory authorities to ensure the safety of Canadians.

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SOURCE Transport Canada

Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]