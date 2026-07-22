Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Andy Burnham.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Burnham on the overwhelming support he received in his bid for the party leadership and in his new role as prime minister.

The prime ministers discussed the dynamic and vibrant relationship between Canada and the UK, rooted in deep historic ties, shared values, and rapidly growing bilateral cooperation. This includes expanded ties across defence and security, energy, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

With bilateral trade now $85 billion a year, the prime ministers looked forward to building on this momentum to create greater security, stability, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine against Russia's war of aggression.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Burnham agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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