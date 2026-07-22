Government of Canada invests over $1.5 million to help remove employment barriers for youth and persons with disabilities

CAMROSE, AB, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- A strong Canadian economy relies on an inclusive workforce where everyone has the opportunity to participate and succeed. However, many Canadians still face barriers to meaningful employment and prevent them from fully contributing their talents and skills.

To help create a stronger, and more inclusive Canada, the Government supports a variety of programs that provide employment and skills training opportunities. These investments help provide people facing barriers with opportunities to gain the tools, experience and support they need to enter the workforce and achieve their full potential.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, Karim Bardeesy, highlighted federal investments to Camrose Open Door Association and Camrose Association for Community Living that allow them to provide personalized supports to youth and persons with disabilities facing barriers to employment.

Through Employment and Social Development Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program, Camrose Open Door Association is receiving $1 million to assist 200 youth facing barriers to employment to develop the skills and gain the experiences they need to find and keep quality jobs. Additionally, Camrose Association for Community Living is receiving $526,736 through the Government of Canada's Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities to help 36 youth with disabilities prepare for, find and maintain employment or become self-employed, enabling them to earn their own income and become more independent.

By investing in community organizations, the Government of Canada is helping individuals overcome barriers to employment and access the support they need to build successful, meaningful careers. These efforts contribute to a more inclusive workforce while enabling more Canadians to reach their goals and full potential.

Quotes

"When one person in Camrose gets the chance to build a good life, the whole community benefits. Through investments in organizations like Camrose Open Door Association and Camrose Association for Community Living, we are helping youth and persons with disabilities gain the skills, experience and support they need to find meaningful employment. Investments like this are how we build a stronger economy, one community at a time."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Organizations like Camrose Open Door Association and Camrose Association for Community Living are helping people overcome barriers to employment and lead better lives. These investments will strengthen their ability to provide the supports and services that connect people with quality jobs and give them greater economic independence."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, Karim Bardeesy, Member of Parliament for Taiaiako'n--Parkdale--High Park, Ontario

Quick facts

Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC) Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and YESS Program provide funding to organizations to deliver a range of activities that help persons with disabilities and young people overcome barriers to employment. Both programs support a flexible approach that offers tailored services to ensure individuals can gain the skills and experience they need to find and keep good-quality jobs. Supports can include mentorship, coaching, training, wraparound services (such as dependent care support or mental health counselling), paid work placements, and other supports.

The ESDC YESS Program is investing more than $632 million for the period of 2024 to 2028 to help at least 20,000 young people overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful, lasting jobs.

An evaluation of the ESDC YESS Program found that 76% of participants who received skills training and employment supports were still employed the following year. In addition, two years post-program, these participants had an average $9,400 increase in wages compared to their wages pre-program.

Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada invested $272.6 million over five years in the Opportunities Fund to support the implementation of the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities. These investments were in addition to the program's annual funding of $40 million. These investments have helped launch approximately 115 projects that align with the strategy's goals of supporting individuals, employers, and enablers.

An evaluation of the Opportunities Fund found that the program generated a positive social return on investment with every $1 invested yielding $1.31 in return, illustrating that the program's benefits outweigh the costs.

Through the 2026 Spring Economic Update, annual funding for the Opportunities Fund has been stabilized at $105 million starting in 2027–28 to support its continued delivery and objective of closing the employment gap between persons with disabilities and those without by 2040.

Associated links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program

Government of Canada invests in projects to increase workplace inclusion and connect persons with disabilities with good jobs

Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]