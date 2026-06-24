Transport Canada invests in critical infrastructure project to strengthen Yellowknife Airport

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - From travelling to appointments to delivering essential goods such as food, medicine and other goods, strong northern air transportation is vital in supporting northern connectivity and sustainable communities.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that the Government of Canada is strengthening air safety and connectivity at the Yellowknife Airport.

Through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, the federal government is providing over $1.2 million to the Yellowknife Airport for the design and installation of a Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at Runway 16 to enhance operational safety at the airport.

Canadian Aviation Regulations require airports that move over 375,000 passengers each year for two consecutive years to establish a RESA to ensure the safety of aircraft passengers and crews during airport operations.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Yellowknife Airport has received nearly $16 million in funding for 14 safety projects, including today's announcement.

Quotes

"The Yellowknife Airport plays a key role in connecting the North while supporting economic activity, tourism, safety, and daily life across the Northwest Territories. This investment will help maintain safe, dependable operations so the airport can continue to meet the needs of northern Canadians."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Today's investment will help ensure that the Yellowknife Airport remains safe, reliable, and able to serve the North effectively. For residents and travellers alike, the Yellowknife Airport is at the heart of northern travel, providing a vital link and supporting the sustainability of remote communities."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Securing funding for the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) on Runway 16 is a significant investment in the safety and reliability of our airport operations. This project will enhance protection for aircraft and passengers, while strengthening our commitment to meeting the highest aviation safety standards. We appreciate the support received through the Airports Capital Assistance Program that has made this important improvement possible."

Randy Straker

Regional Airport Manager

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Eligible projects include the purchase/replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment (snow blowers, snowplows, runway sweepers, loaders and material spreaders) and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, associated equipment and shelters, the rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and apron pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems, and the installation of wildlife fencing.

Since its launch in 1995, the Airports Capital Assistance Program has committed over $1.3 billion for 1,288 projects at 201 local and regional airports across the country.

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SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]