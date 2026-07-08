Reminder: flying a drone near wildfires is illegal and dangerous

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Transport Canada reminds the public that flying a drone within 9.3 km (5 nautical miles) of wildfires is illegal and dangerous.

As crews continue to battle wildfires across the country, unauthorized drones have been observed near wildfire areas. The airspace surrounding wildfires is restricted to aircraft involved in wildfire response, who are authorized to do so by the appropriate fire control authority. Unauthorized drones create a serious risk of collision with firefighting aircraft, forcing crews to ground their operations and putting lives at risk when every minute counts.

Drone pilots who break the rules could face significant penalties, including fines and/or imprisonment. Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) for flying where it is prohibited can reach a maximum of $3,000 for individuals and $15,000 for corporations. Provinces and territories can also impose additional penalties for unauthorized drone use near wildfires.

Anyone witnessing unsafe drone operations that present an immediate threat to aviation or public safety, should contact 9-1-1 immediately.

For more information on flying your drone safely and legally, please visit Canada.ca/drone-safety.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this advisory.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Visit Transport Canada's website.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]