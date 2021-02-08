GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - All Canadians should be able to achieve their full potential in the workplace. While great strides have been made to foster safer, more equitable and effective workplaces where everyone feels welcome and valued, there is still more work to do. Ongoing collaboration is essential in making Canadian workplaces safer, healthier and more inclusive for the good of workers, unions, employers and the economy.

Today, Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi attended a roundtable meeting with representatives from the Canadian Women's Foundation, AFTERMETOO and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network to discuss their joint project, "Roadmap to Future Workplaces." The project's main objective is to ensure that culturally sensitive occupational health and safety tools and resources are available to workers, union representatives and employers. Participants discussed a number of issues including the state of sexual harassment in workplaces, overcoming barriers to service, and how best to support vulnerable and precarious workers.

The Minister of Labour is also meeting this week with other organizations that received funding through the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund, including the BC Maritime Employers Association and the Centre for Research & Education on Violence Against Women & Children at Western University.

Quotes

"I'm pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with some of our stakeholders and partners and to get an update on the important work being done to make our workplaces healthier and safer. When we introduced Bill C-65, we knew that legislation would be one part of the approach needed to address workplace harassment and violence. That's why we made significant investments in projects that will help drive culture change in Canadian workplaces and protect workers from harassment and violence. Safe workplaces provide the conditions for workers to reach their potential. That's good for workers, employers and the economy."

– Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi

"Diverse women, girls, two-spirit, trans, and non-binary people have so much incredible talent to offer their workplaces, but too often sexual violence and harassment make these environments hostile. Through the Roadmap to Future Workplaces project, we're investing in significant, transformative change on this issue—because everyone has the right to be safe and supported at work."

– Paulette Senior, President and CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation

Quick Facts

Projects like the "Roadmap to Future Workplaces," which in 2019 received $2.78 million in funding over six years from Employment and Social Development Canada, will help workplaces comply with the harassment and violence prevention legislation, Bill C-65. The Bill and its supporting regulations came into force on January 1, 2021 , and strengthen provisions in the Canada Labour Code by putting into place one comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration. Bill C-65 also expands coverage to parliamentary workplaces, including staff on Parliament Hill.

in funding over six years from Employment and Social Development Canada, will help workplaces comply with the harassment and violence prevention legislation, Bill C-65. The Bill and its supporting regulations came into force on , and strengthen provisions in the by putting into place one comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration. Bill C-65 also expands coverage to parliamentary workplaces, including staff on Parliament Hill. Through Budget 2018, the Government committed $34.9 million over five years, starting in 2018–19, with $7.4 million per year ongoing, to support Bill C-65. Of this funding, $3.5 million annually is dedicated to grants and contributions through the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund. Seven projects including "Roadmap to Future Workplaces" are receiving funding.

Associated Links

On International Women's Day, Government of Canada announces program to provide $3.5 million in annual funding to prevent workplace harassment and violence

Government of Canada announces coming into force of important measures to create work environments that are healthier, safer and fairer

Backgrounder: Changes to prevent harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces

Requirements for employers to prevent harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Lars Wessman, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, 613-854-3920, [email protected] ; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

