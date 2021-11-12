Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, concludes trip to Treaty 7 First Nations in Alberta

TREATY 7 TERRITORY, AB, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, visited First Nations communities in Treaty 7 territory to strengthen the relationship with First Nations leaders and reaffirm our government's commitment and mandate to move forward on the path of reconciliation. This was Minister Miller's first trip to Alberta since the COVID-19 pandemic and his first as Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations.

On November 9, Minister Miller arrived in Siksika First Nation and met with Chief Ouray Crowfoot and members of the Council and the community. Minister Miller toured Siksika Nation and visited former residential school locations, including Old Sun Residential School, which is now a community college. He engaged in important and necessary conversations about the abuse Indigenous Peoples have suffered and how we can rebuild trust on our path toward reconciliation.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 10, Minister Miller sat down at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Events Centre with Chiefs from Bearspaw, Chiniki and Wesley First Nations to discuss historical Treaty perspectives.

Later in the day, Minister Miller had the opportunity to meet with Chief Roy Whitney Onespot and Council members. One of the main topics of discussion was the Nation's economic goals and development plans. The day concluded with a tour of the Nation's Taza Development Centre.

Minister Miller noted the work that the community has undertaken in diversifying their economy and in preserving and carrying on the Tsuut'ina Nation culture, traditions and language.

"Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation with First Nations communities. That requires restoring trust and respectful relationships; listening and learning from Elders, leaders and all Indigenous Peoples; participating in ceremonies; and connecting in person. Thank you to the leaders of Bearspaw, Chiniki and Wesley First Nations for your warm welcome and your wisdom. Thank you also to the leaders of Siksika and Tsuut'ina Nations for inviting me to your community. I look forward to strengthening our relationship and collectively working together."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

