GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., met virtually with United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Minister O'Regan and Secretary Walsh engaged on important Canada-United States labour issues, including the further implementation of the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

Minister O'Regan and Secretary Walsh discussed the need for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that strengthens the middle class, and ensures that people on both sides of the border have good jobs. The Minister also expressed the Government of Canada's continued significant concern with the protectionist elements of the proposed U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles in the Build Back Better bill, which are equivalent to a 34% tariff on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles and would place hundreds of thousands of Canadian and American jobs at risk.

Minister O'Regan made it clear that, in the absence of a solution, Canada will stand up strongly to protect its industry and the livelihoods Canadian workers.

Minister O'Regan and Secretary Walsh also discussed the opportunity for Canadian and American workers to lead in the transition to a clean growth economy, as both governments work toward net-zero carbon emissions in 2050.

Finally, they recognized the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries and the need for continued collaboration.

Associated Links

Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the President of the United States of America, Joe BidenCanada-United States relations

Roadmap for a Renewed United States-Canada Partnership

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-551-7558, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

