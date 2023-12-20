GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced the appointment of Angela Talic and the reappointment of Paul Moist to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) as members representing employees.

Ms. Talic has been working as a longshore worker in the Port of Vancouver since 1997. From 2012 to 2014, she served as the Vice-President at Large of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada. In this role, she collaborated with employers on projects aimed at changing workplace culture and was involved in a tripartite initiative to ensure the longshore industry's compliance with the Work Place Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations. During that time, she also represented ILWU Canada on the BC Federation of Labour's Women's Rights Standing Committee and Human Rights Standing Committee. Ms. Talic obtained a law degree from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at the University of British Columbia in 2021 and articled with a labour law firm in Vancouver. She was called to the bar in British Columbia in 2022, and continued to practice labour law on a part-time basis while working full-time as a longshore trainer.

Mr. Moist is President Emeritus of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Canada's largest union, where he served until his retirement in 2015. He worked for CUPE for 32 years and was a CUPE member for 40 years. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Bruce Oake Foundation, and the Board of Directors of Manitoba Hydro, and works a weekly volunteer shift at Cancer Care Manitoba. He has previously held positions such as Vice-Chair of the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation and Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress. Mr. Moist has received many awards throughout his career, including the Public Policy Forum's Peter Lougheed Award for meritorious contribution to public policy making in Canada in 2015, and the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives' Errol Black Award in 2021 in recognition of a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of working people. He is a graduate of the University of Manitoba, where he was awarded the Faculty of Arts' Distinguished Alumni Award in 2012, and he lives in Winnipeg.

"The Canada Industrial Relations Board is trusted and respected by employers and unions right across this country. It's essential to the stability of our supply chains. Angela and Paul's appointment and reappointment to the Board will serve it well in the years to come."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Angela Talic will be serving as a full-time member for a term of three years, effective January 3, 2024 . Paul Moist, who has been serving on the CIRB since 2016, will continue to serve as a part-time member for an additional term of three years, effective December 21, 2023 .

will be serving as a full-time member for a term of three years, effective . Paul Moist, who has been serving on the CIRB since 2016, will continue to serve as a part-time member for an additional term of three years, effective . The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal which contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in the federally regulated sector. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code . The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act .

. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the and appeals under the . The Canada Labour Code provides for the CIRB's composition to include one full-time neutral chairperson, two or more full-time neutral vice-chairpersons, and up to six full-time members representing employers and employees in equal numbers. Part-time vice-chairpersons and members may also be appointed to the Board.

