Minister Monsef announces $7.7 million investment in 16 women's and equality-seeking organizations in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant women's movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada – and one where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support women's and equality-seeking organizations to ensure women are given the opportunity to fully participate in Canada's social, economic and democratic life.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $7.7 million for 16 women's and equality-seeking organizations across Ontario:

Childcare Resource and Research Unit

Mothers Matter Centre

Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants

Malton Women Council

National Association of Woman and Law

Canadian Research Institute for the Advance of Women

Women's Centre for Social Justice/WomenatthecentrE

L'Union Culturelle des Franco-Ontariennes

Child Care Advocacy Association of Canada

Planned Parenthood Ottawa

Informed Opinions

Canadian Women and Sport

Women's Legal Education and Action Fund

Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women's Empowerment

Empowerment The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies

Fire Service Women Ontario

With this funding, these organizations will be able to increase their capacity to continue their important work addressing gender equality issues in their communities and will allow them to overcome the unique challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on women.

This funding will also help these organizations develop partnerships, implement strong policies and procedures to better support those who need it most, and help women develop leadership skills, be safe, become financially secure, find full-time employment, and meaningfully engage in all aspects of life in Canada.

Much more work remains to be done to achieve gender equality. By partnering, investing and supporting organizations like these, Canada is better equipped to address the systemic barriers to gender equality – bringing us all one step closer to a better and more inclusive Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"Women's rights and equality-seeking organizations play a critical role in creating a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Canada. Since 2015, we have increased funding to these organizations five-fold to ensure they can continue their vital work. Today's investment of more than $7.7 million to these 16 impactful organizations will help them build training programs and develop partnerships to empower women and girls in Ontario and advance our goal of achieving gender-equality in Canada. Six million people benefit every year from the important work of these organizations, and we thank them for their essential work in these difficult times."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The WAGE funded Resilient Communities Peer Ambassadorship Project will provide peer support to South Asian women in Peel Region, who are experiencing COVID-19 challenges and losses related to health and well-being, economic security, social and cultural connections, domestic violence, and community resource navigation. The 18-month project will leverage lived experiences, knowledge, and wisdom of 10 Women Peer Ambassadors to provide holistic, culturally, and linguistically appropriate services to 100 South Asian women, in the form of peer support, information and awareness, and resource navigation."

Uzma Irfan, Executive Director of Malton Women Council

"Organizations like ours to be sustainable and to provide much needed service and make a difference, appreciate the project that allow us to build capacity and grow."

Jean Augustine, President, Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women's Empowerment

"We thank Women and Gender Equality Canada for funding the "National Convergence: Racialized, Refugee and Migrant Women's Alliance" project, aimed at strengthening racialized and migrant women's groups' presence and voice in the ongoing national conversation on advancing women's rights and achieving equity for women. Black, racialized, refugee and migrant women's leadership and voice are critical as we work towards building a feminist recovery from the pandemic."

Debbie Douglas, Executive Director

OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants

Quick Facts

The funding announced today comes from Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program, and a 2018 Budget announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Budget 2019 invested a further $160 million over five years in this program, starting in 2019–20.

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Budget 2019 invested a further over five years in this program, starting in 2019–20. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has increased funding to women's and equality-seeking organizations five-fold.

has increased funding to women's and equality-seeking organizations five-fold. In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19. In February 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need. The Government of Canada is helping women entrepreneurs through the pandemic by providing up to $15 million in additional funding through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES).

Associated Links

