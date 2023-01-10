OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, convened a national roundtable with Indigenous leaders and partners and federal, provincial and territorial governments on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The Government of Canada is committed to accelerating its efforts to implement the National Action Plan, the Federal Pathway, and the Calls for Justice. Ending this national crisis requires an approach across governments and across Canada. The national roundtable plays a critical role in facilitating collaboration across local, regional and national levels to address the ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. The collective knowledge and lived experiences that were shared today will help support the implementation of priorities that are still needed to make constructive and meaningful change, with the voices of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people at the forefront of these efforts.

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers and government representatives had an opportunity to highlight their recent actions to advance work to prevent and end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Ministers and government representatives noted the importance of:

understanding the priorities of Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, survivors and families;

continuing to deliver and develop tailored programs and services that are both sustainable and reliable, as well as providing support for urban initiatives;

ensuring survivors, families, grassroots and Indigenous organizations are included in discussions about violence against Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people; and

ensuring federal, provincial and territorial departments and agencies work together to better coordinate efforts in addressing racism, discrimination and gender bias and race-based violence, while recognizing and upholding Indigenous rights.

Federal ministers and government representatives committed to pursue future opportunities to collaborate with Indigenous leaders, provincial and territorial governments and other partners to work towards implementing the identified key priorities to support Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, survivors, families and their communities.

"The ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people must stop, and that will require addressing the root causes of violence and concerted attention from us all. The national roundtable gave us an opportunity to focus on our collective efforts on the actions needed to urgently address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. All of us —the federal government, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories need to work better together—with the voices of families, survivors, Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people at the centre of our efforts. We will continue working on concrete solutions, to put an end to this crisis."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Ending the crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people requires continued action and cooperation from all partners so that everyone is safe, and can feel safe. It means investing in Indigenous-led 24/7 emergency shelters, safe spaces, mental wellness programs, and in the foundations of community wellbeing. Indigenous Services Canada and the federal government are partners in this work, and we know there is much more still to do. This national roundtable is an important way to bring everyone to the table, and move this critical work forward."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people deserve a justice system that protects them. We continue in our efforts to address systemic discrimination and overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the justice system, with the urgency this critical work deserves. Together with Indigenous partners, provinces, and territories, I am confident we can improve Canada's justice system to ensure the rights of Indigenous Peoples are upheld, and Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people are protected now and in the future."

The Honourable David Lametti

Minister of Justice

"The high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people are alarming. To have a real and meaningful impact, it's extremely important to understand how violence is amplified and to address this tragedy through every level of government, working alongside Indigenous partners, front-line workers, victims and survivors of gender-based violence, and their families. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people and to build safer communities for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister of Women and Gender Equality

"Advancing Indigenous-led approaches to public safety is a cornerstone of reconciliation. Through renewed relationships, and consultations based on respect, we are continuing our work with communities from across Turtle Island to pursue and implement community-oriented and policing to protect those disproportionally affected by crime and violence, especially women and girls."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino

Minister of Public Safety

"Understanding the role that culture plays in the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people is critical. Today, we reaffirmed our commitment to support and uphold Indigenous languages and diverse forms of cultural expression and knowledge. We will stand together to combat anti-Indigenous racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia and online hate. We will also work closely with Indigenous partners to implement the National Action Plan and to evaluate our efforts in terms of meaningful outcomes and positive change for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. It is only by creating strong partnerships with Indigenous families, survivors, and representatives that we can begin to move closer to a Canada that is safe for future generations."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Each and every Canadian has a responsibility to speak out against anti-Indigenous racism and misogyny when we witness it. It will take every single one of us to stop violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. As a government, we have the responsibility to continue our urgent work together, with partners, to break down the many systemic barriers that affect our progress. Today's national roundtable provided a collaborative space for discussions on moving forward collectively to address this senseless violence."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

Indigenous partners and leaders, including those from the National Family and Survivors Circle, 2SLGBTQQIA+ working group, National Indigenous Organizations, Indigenous women's organizations, and some regional organizations, participated in the national roundtable alongside representatives from federal, provincial and territorial governments.

The 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan was developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan. It is supported by historic investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 provides additional investments towards addressing some of the root causes of this crisis, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, and economic development and employment.

