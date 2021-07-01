OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today issued the following statement:

"On this 154th anniversary of Confederation, I wish all Canadians a very Happy Canada Day.

"There are few greater gifts in this world than to be a citizen of Canada. As the son of an immigrant family, I take pride in being part of a Canadian tradition where each successive generation welcomes the next. Canada Day is a day to celebrate the generations of those who've shaped Canada into a vibrant, diverse and prosperous nation – one of the most welcoming countries in the world.

"For my family, and for many Canadians, this Canada Day will be a little different. The pandemic has tested us in ways we never thought possible, and many have lost loved ones. Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians are in mourning, and the need for truth and reconciliation is clearer than ever. Many Canadians are just now confronting the unbearable truths that Indigenous peoples have long known, and sharing in the grief felt by Indigenous peoples to this day.

"There will be many steps on the road to reconciliation, and our new Citizenship Oath will be a small part of that. I've been encouraged to see the optimism in the eyes of new Canadians as they take the Oath of Citizenship, as they embrace their own responsibility in advancing reconciliation and respecting Indigenous rights.

"It's often said that Canada is an unfinished project that every generation of Canadians shapes anew. This Canada Day, my family and I will join many Canadians in pausing to reflect on how we can build a more inclusive Canada, and walk the road of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples together."

