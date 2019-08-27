Minister Mélanie Joly announces new investments for supporting tourism in Quebec

The Government of Canada awards nearly $800,000 to Québec Aboriginal Tourism and to the Sagamité Restaurant to help promote Quebec Indigenous tourism on the Canadian and international markets

WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The tourism sector is a major economic driver for our regions, especially here in Wendake and the Capitale-Nationale, supporting more than one in ten jobs in the country. It contributes to such things as sustainable growth, diversifying the local economies and creating good jobs for middle-class families in Quebec's urban centres and regions.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced financial contributions today so that Quebec's Indigenous tourism businesses can showcase their rich cultures and traditions and create more unique tourism experiences that will help them attract visitors from outside Quebec and from abroad. That financial assistance awarded by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is broken down as follows:

Québec Aboriginal Tourism is receiving two financial contributions. First, the organization is obtaining a non-repayable contribution of $450,000 over three years to implement, in partnership with the Quebec Tourism Industry Alliance, a coordinated plan for marketing the "Indigenous Traditions" experience outside Quebec, a collaborative project that involves nine other tourism organizations. Second, a non-repayable contribution of $228,000 is awarded to the same organization for implementing its own marketing plan outside Quebec. Both projects have the objectives of promoting Indigenous tourism and increasing its drawing power.

As for the Sagamité Restaurant reg'd (Steeve Gros-Louis), it is being awarded a non-repayable contribution of $99,999 to build an improved version of the Sagamité Restaurant, a major player in the regional tourism scene, that was destroyed by fire in December 2018. The project will result in 42 jobs being created.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like those announced today, Canadians and visitors will be able to discover or rediscover the attractions of the Capitale-Nationale and experience tourism in Quebec's various urban centres.

Minister Joly unveiled a new strategy for the sector last May: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This approach aims to boost growth and diversify the sector through unique, new or enhanced experiences that are likely to increase the number of visitors to locations outside of Canada's three largest cities, namely Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Quotes

"Indigenous tourism is growing faster than the tourism industry as a whole with communities like Wendake showcasing their rich heritage and traditions in order to provide tourists with experiences found nowhere else in the world. We have made Indigenous tourism a pillar of our federal tourism growth strategy in order to help Indigenous communities develop new products that will enable them to create good middle-class jobs. The government is also pleased to support the rebuilding of the Sagamité Restaurant, which will once again draw on rich Indigenous traditions to provide an unmatched culinary experience. The community, especially Grand Chief Konrad Sioui, had stressed the importance of this gem during my last visit."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those of Québec Aboriginal Tourism and the Sagamité Restaurant, we are relying on the promotion of and globally competitive tourism drawing power of Quebec's regions in order to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"The Alliance is thrilled with CED's investments, which will be used to promote Indigenous culture in markets outside Quebec. This award is a tangible contribution to making Quebec a world-class destination. We also commend the continued collaboration of the partner associations that are coming together in this initiative to market this signature experience under the QuébecOriginal brand."

Martin Soucy, President and CEO, Quebec Tourism Industry Alliance

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country, including over 400,000 jobs in Quebec .

gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country, including over 400,000 jobs in . Every year, Indigenous Quebec shares its culture with over one million visitors and creates nearly 3,500 jobs, with total economic benefits of around $169 million .

. The direct revenue from Indigenous tourism in Canada increased by 23.2% between 2014 and 2017, from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion .

increased by 23.2% between 2014 and 2017, from to . The new federal tourism strategy will help create more than 54,000 jobs across the country and increase the economic benefits from tourism by more than 25%.

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding for Québec Aboriginal Tourism was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

The funding for the Sagamité Restaurant was awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec , CED implements the CEF.

