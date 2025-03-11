OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Minister Marci Ien will lead the Canadian Delegation to the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Woman (UNCSW69) in New York City from March 10 to March 21, 2025. This year, UNCSW will mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women where the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), was adopted unanimously by 189 countries.

The BPfA is considered globally to be the most comprehensive blueprint for women's and girl's equality in history, paving the way for advances in education, health care, political representation, and legal reform. Led by Women and Gender Equality Canada, Canada's Fifth National Review covered progress in carrying out this declaration between 2019 and 2024. The Review underscored Canada's commitment to gender equality, detailing significant strides in women's empowerment and the advancement of 2SLGBTQI+ rights.

Minister Ien will emphasize Canada's dedication to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through the sharing of best practices and collaboration. She will also reiterate the need to address further progress in priority areas, including protecting the rights of women and gender diverse individuals around the globe.

Canada's advancement towards gender equality has been achieved through partnerships with provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, and a strong civil society. Their work over many decades to address the needs of all people has paved the way for the progress we see today, advancing gender equality and ensuring the fight for lasting change continues.

The Canadian delegation reflects these important partnerships and includes federal parliamentarians and officials, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives, and representatives from feminist Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) selected through an open nomination process. The participation of CSOs in the Canadian delegation ensures that their expertise and insights are meaningfully included in advancing gender equality. UNCSW is also an opportunity for CSOs to meet and share experiences and expertise with other organizations from around the world.

The CSO representatives selected to be part of Canada's delegation this year are:

Libertad Benito Torres - Equitas-International Centre for Human Rights Education

- Equitas-International Centre for Human Rights Education Bonnie Douglas - Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology

- Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology Tehreem Fatima - Fora: Network for Change

Danielle Kamtié - Kairos Canada

Emmanuelle Lajoie - Humanity & Inclusion Canada

- Humanity & Inclusion Canada Katrina Leclerc - Women, Peace and Security Network-Canada

- Women, Peace and Security Network-Canada Marissa Moar - 2 Spirits in Motion Society

This year's UNCSW aligns with the Government of Canada's theme for International Women's Day 2025: Strength in every story. Every woman's story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of opportunity. Creating opportunities for all women and girls, including those facing barriers, unlocks their potential and drives innovation, ensuring a future where freedom, equality, and prosperity are shared by all.

Quotes

"As Canada leads and reflects upon the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, I want to re-affirm our country's commitment to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of all women, girls, and gender diverse individuals, both at home and abroad. The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women continues to play a pivotal role in pushing for progress on these critical issues. As a global leader in the fight for gender equality, Canada is proud to stand with its international allies in fighting for a greater and safer future for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada

Quick Facts

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Canada has participated in UNCSW since its creation in 1946. Women and Gender Equality Canada, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, leads preparations for the annual meeting.

Advancing women's employment could add $12 trillion to global GDP. However, according to the World Economic Forum's 2022 Gender Gap Index, which measures gender parity across economic, educational, health, and political dimensions, it will take 151 years to close economic gender gaps.

